To successfully embrace the power of AI, businesses need to remove organizational complexity and eliminate unnecessary work, rather than simply using it for fragmented, incremental improvements. Boards must act now to deliver this. That is the key message from AI-First or Disrupted: Beating the Nightmare Competitor, a new report from Arthur D. Little (ADL) based on concrete examples from leading organizations.

Within three to five years, AI-first competitors will make faster decisions, have flatter organizations, and operate at lower costs. They will not just optimize handovers between teams, approvals, and reconciliation work; they will eliminate these complex processes entirely.

AI is completely changing the economics of work and value creation, removing the need for coordination across multiple teams, while also enabling adaptive, predictive, and personalized products and services. This delivers both lower operational costs and a fundamentally stronger value proposition.

However, most organizations are simply deploying AI inside existing complexity instead of removing it, delivering incremental gains but failing to provide structural advantage. Essentially the organization's "immune system" protects existing roles and ways of working, holding back the potential for transformation.

The report therefore outlines that the main barrier to achieving AI advantage is organizational, not technological. Creating real impact requires boards to drive structural change and alignment across Arthur D. Little's (ADL's) strategy, processes, resources, organization, and culture (SPROC) framework.

Johan Treutiger, Partner, Arthur D. Little, comments: "Your nightmare competitor is not bigger or better funded. It's AI-first, radically simpler, and has eliminated work you still manage. To survive, boards must ensure that their strategy, processes, resources, organization, and culture are aligned, otherwise the benefits of AI will remain incremental, leaving organizations at the mercy of AI-first nightmare competitors."

Petter Kilefors, Partner, Arthur D. Little, comments: "The real AI divide is not between adopters and non-adopters, but between those who optimize work and those who eliminate it. For boards, the implication is clear: AI has moved from an innovation topic to a competitiveness ideal. They must define where AI will change the economics of the business within three to five years and ensure execution through redesign, governance, and incentives that reward simplification over complexity."

Report download: www.adlittle.com/en/ai-first-or-disrupted-beating-nightmare-competitor

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617728441/en/

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Glanville.Sue@adlittle.com