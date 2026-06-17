KuCoin Wealth Introduces Its First Quant Fund as Demand Grows for Professional Digital Asset Allocation

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of the KuCoin Wealth Quant Fund, introducing its first product, the Neutral Enhanced Fund. Designed for high-net-worth users, the fund brings professionally managed, market-neutral digital asset strategies into the KuCoin Wealth experience, offering a more structured approach to long-term capital allocation, risk management and portfolio diversification.

As the digital asset market matures, investor needs are moving beyond simple market access, spot trading and basic yield products. High-net-worth users and professional investors are increasingly focused on how to manage digital assets more effectively across market cycles, activate existing holdings, reduce reliance on one-sided market exposure and gain greater clarity around strategy, fees, liquidity and risk.

This shift is revealing a layer of demand between conventional crypto yield products and institutional-style private fund solutions. While basic Earn products are accessible, they may not fully meet the needs of users seeking more advanced allocation strategies. Private funds and institutional solutions, meanwhile, can involve higher thresholds, longer processes and less standardized access. In response to this market demand, KuCoin Wealth Quant Fund was designed to provide access to a professional market-neutral strategy through an exchange-native product experience with clear subscription, redemption, NAV and fee mechanisms.

The Neutral Enhanced Fund employs quantitative market-neutral strategies, including arbitrage and long-short trading, with the goal of minimizing dependence on overall market movements. Designed to offer both accessibility and flexibility, the fund is denominated in USDT, has a relatively low minimum subscription requirement of 50,000 USDT, and features a 30-day lock-up period, providing investors with greater liquidity than many longer-term alternatives. Transparency is also a key feature of the fund. There are no subscription or management fees, and performance fees are charged only when an investor's NAV surpasses their individual high-water mark and generates new gains. No performance fee is incurred during drawdown periods or when the NAV remains below the high-water mark, ensuring that fees are closely aligned with actual investment results.

Supported by an independent custody framework, sub-account management, real-time monitoring and comprehensive risk controls, KuCoin Wealth Quant Fund reflects KuCoin's broader commitment to building trusted, transparent and responsible digital asset wealth management solutions for users moving from trading toward long-term allocation.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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