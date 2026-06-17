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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 12:10 Uhr
171 Leser
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Jitterbit Infinite Virtual Roadshow to Define Next Chapter of Agentic Promise, Demo Latest in Intelligent Automation

Invite-only virtual event will deliver blueprint for secure, end-to-end intelligent automation via real product showcase across four global regions

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the leader in intelligent automation, integration and accountable AI, today announced its upcoming global 2026 Jitterbit Infinite virtual roadshow. Spanning four regional live events, the roadshow will explore what most businesses overlook when deploying enterprise AI projects and reveal how organizations can scale securely using accountable AI.

"Organizations don't need more high-level promises about AI; they need to see working, enterprise-grade technology that solves the data divide, agent sprawl, shadow AI and agent contamination right now," said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner, who will deliver the keynote at the event.

The Jitterbit Infinite roadshow is designed to bridge the gap between building applications, managing agents and orchestrating data. Attendees will learn how a unified platform foundation addresses critical security gaps and discover what businesses successfully implementing an agentic strategy do differently.

"We designed Jitterbit Infinite to be a product-first experience," said Conner. "No concept drawings or simulated workflows - just our ready-to-execute Harmony platform delivering intelligent automation and accountable control by unifying accountable AI agents, apps and automation end to end. Jitterbit orchestrates the future of work with intelligence you can trust."

Virtual Global Roadshow Schedule
The virtual roadshow will feature customized regional sessions tailored to local business landscapes and time zones:

  • EMEA Roadshow: Tuesday, July 7, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. CET

  • LATAM Roadshow: Thursday, July 9, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. BRT

  • North America Roadshow: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. EDT

  • APAC Roadshow: Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. AEST

What to Expect at Jitterbit Infinite
The event program features insights from industry visionaries and hands-on technical demonstrations:

  • Keynote Insights on Accountable AI: Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner will discuss the critical need for robust AI security, privacy measures and governance frameworks to ensure AI agents operate with inherent trust and accountability.

  • Live MCP Architecture: Get a first-hand look at how Jitterbit MCP securely enables the creation, exposure and management of MCP servers without custom development, and show how to integrate data flow between AI agents and systems.

  • End-to-End Intelligent Applications: See why Jitterbit Harmony is the only AI-infused platform that unifies intelligent applications, conversational AI, and autonomous AI agents to accelerate data transformation.

  • Overcoming Agentic Obstacles: The roadshow will dive deep into actionable strategies to eliminate the complexity of data silos, manage decentralized workflows and maximize real-world ROI from agentic AI investments.

This online event is free and open to all business leaders, IT professionals, and enterprise stakeholders interested in minimizing complexity, maximizing operational control, and moving agentic AI projects safely from pilot to full production.

To secure your spot and register for the regional event that works best for you, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/jitterbit-infinite-2026/.

About Jitterbit
Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry's only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don't just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Geoff Blaine
Jitterbit
Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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