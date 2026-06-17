Sigma Node Technologies, Inc.: Sigma Node to Launch Decentralized Bandwidth Infrastructure for AI Data Access

Sigma Node Technologies, Inc. is preparing to launch Sigma Node Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure platform focused on AI data access, distributed bandwidth, data verification, and trusted computing.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Sigma Node Technologies, Inc. is preparing to launch SNode-Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure platform designed to connect underutilized bandwidth resources with the growing demand for distributed data access, data verification, and trusted computing in the AI era.

As artificial intelligence models and AI agents continue to evolve, the need for real-time, diverse, and reliable data infrastructure is increasing rapidly. However, traditional data acquisition systems often face challenges such as high costs, limited access, delayed updates, and centralized bottlenecks.

SNode-Network aims to address these challenges by building a distributed bandwidth-sharing platform that connects individual devices, enterprise endpoints, and edge nodes into a coordinated network. Through this model, unused bandwidth resources can be utilized to support distributed data collection, data transmission, and verification-related services for AI companies, AI agents, and data-driven applications.

The platform is built around the concept of "device as node." By allowing idle devices such as computers, routers, and other connected hardware to participate in a decentralized bandwidth network, SNode-Network seeks to make AI infrastructure more flexible, scalable, and accessible.

This distributed approach may help improve data availability, reduce infrastructure costs, and enhance system resilience by moving certain data-related processes closer to edge environments. Potential use cases include AI data access, data validation, real-time data transmission, edge infrastructure, and decentralized network services.

Security and user control are also key parts of the SNode-Network design. The platform is expected to operate through user-authorized participation, encrypted transmission, access control, and transparent usage mechanisms, helping ensure that network resources are used in a controlled and secure environment.

"AI infrastructure should not be limited to a small number of centralized providers. With SNode-Network, we aim to build a more open and distributed infrastructure layer where devices can contribute to the next generation of AI data networks."

- Alvin Edith, representative of Sigma Node Technologies, Inc.

By combining distributed bandwidth resources with AI infrastructure demand, SNode-Network intends to support a more open, participatory, and sustainable model for the future of digital infrastructure.

About SNode-Network

SNode-Network is a decentralized AI infrastructure platform developed by Sigma Node Technologies, Inc. The platform focuses on distributed bandwidth sharing, AI data access, data verification, and trusted computing infrastructure. Its mission is to enable everyday connected devices to become part of a broader AI infrastructure network.

For more information, visit: https://www.sigmanode.ai/

Follow Sigma Node on X: https://x.com/SigmaNode_ai

Media Contact

Organization: Sigma Node Technologies, Inc.

Contact Person Name: Alvin Edith

Website: https://www.sigmanode.ai

Email: contact@sigmanode.ai

Address: 325 North St. Paul Street

City: Dallas

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Sigma Node Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sigma-node-to-launch-decentralized-bandwidth-infrastructure-for-ai-dat-1178498