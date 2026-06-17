As agents become the primary way software is built and deployed, Vercel connects its frontend, backend, and agent tooling into a single platform for shipping and running agents at scale.

Today at Ship, its annual conference, Vercel introduced a set of new products that deepen its agentic infrastructure platform trusted by DoorDash, Helly Hansen, OpenAI, Stripe, and The Weather Company. Founder and CEO Guillermo Rauch and other Vercel leaders unveiled the lineup on stage, anchored by three shifts the products address: agents are now the dominant way software gets deployed, every application is becoming agentic, and enterprises need to run agents in production securely and at scale.

The transition is well underway. Six months ago, fewer than three percent of deployments to Vercel infrastructure were triggered by coding agents. Agents now account for more than half. Token volume through Vercel's AI Gateway has grown from roughly two trillion to twenty trillion per month over the same period. And over the past year, Vercel has invested heavily in Python and backend frameworks, with a growing share of customers now running backends and databases alongside their frontends.

"Each new generation of software needs a new generation of infrastructure. For the agent era, that's Vercel," said Rauch. "Vercel is where coding agents deploy software, where teams build and deploy their own full-stack apps and agents, and, increasingly, a place where Vercel itself can autonomously monitor your software once you deploy."

What's launching at Ship:

Vercel Services lets teams deploy backends, frontends, and other services as part of a single project, with the ability to communicate with each other privately without ever touching the public internet. Secure authentication is handled automatically. One commit yields a single preview URL for the entire application. Customers like OpenAI and Octopus Energy run Next.js frontends with Python backends entirely on Vercel. Available in Beta on July 1st.

lets teams deploy backends, frontends, and other services as part of a single project, with the ability to communicate with each other privately without ever touching the public internet. Secure authentication is handled automatically. One commit yields a single preview URL for the entire application. Customers like OpenAI and Octopus Energy run Next.js frontends with Python backends entirely on Vercel. Available in Beta on July 1st. The Agent Stack is the name for Vercel's widely used AI tooling (AI SDK, AI Gateway, Vercel Sandbox, Workflow SDK, and Chat SDK) now complemented by Vercel Connect , which replaces long-lived credentials with scoped, short-lived tokens and full audit trails. Connect launches with integrations for Slack, GitHub, Snowflake, Salesforce, Notion, and Linear, with any other service addable via OAuth or API.

is the name for Vercel's widely used AI tooling (AI SDK, AI Gateway, Vercel Sandbox, Workflow SDK, and Chat SDK) now complemented by , which replaces long-lived credentials with scoped, short-lived tokens and full audit trails. Connect launches with integrations for Slack, GitHub, Snowflake, Salesforce, Notion, and Linear, with any other service addable via OAuth or API. eve is an opinionated, open-source agent framework, described on stage as "Next.js for agents." An agent becomes simply a directory, with durability, sandboxed compute, agent tools, skills, integrations, and human-in-the-loop approvals built in. Work that took days to scaffold now takes minutes.

is an opinionated, open-source agent framework, described on stage as "Next.js for agents." An agent becomes simply a directory, with durability, sandboxed compute, agent tools, skills, integrations, and human-in-the-loop approvals built in. Work that took days to scaffold now takes minutes. Vercel Agent uses AI to proactively help developers manage their application and agent infrastructure. Because Vercel runs apps in production, it can use traffic, traces, and alerts to investigate issues autonomously and surface pull requests, not just alerts. Vercel Agent can correlate an incident to the deployment that caused it and recommend a fix for human approval. It runs with its own scoped identity and is read-only by default. Available in Beta today.

uses AI to proactively help developers manage their application and agent infrastructure. Because Vercel runs apps in production, it can use traffic, traces, and alerts to investigate issues autonomously and surface pull requests, not just alerts. Vercel Agent can correlate an incident to the deployment that caused it and recommend a fix for human approval. It runs with its own scoped identity and is read-only by default. Available in Beta today. Vercel for Enterprise Apps and Agents packages the full stack for enterprise use, with IDP-backed identity and access controls and the option to deploy within a company's own AWS account. It includes Enterprise Managed Users, which provides global management of Vercel and v0 users, and Vercel Passport, which keeps internal apps and agents behind a company's identity provider by default.

Today's launches are how Vercel delivers on its agentic infrastructure vision. The company has spent the last decade removing operational friction between an idea and a running system: first for websites, then for full-stack applications, and now for agents. With Vercel Services, the Agent Stack, eve, Vercel Agent, and Vercel for Enterprise Apps and Agents, that platform becomes a single place to build, ship, and run agentic software at scale. To learn more, visit vercel.com.

About Vercel

Vercel is agentic infrastructure for every app and agent. As the team behind Next.js, AI SDK, and v0, Vercel is where humans and agents build and deploy software together. We free Adobe, Notion, and millions of developers worldwide to ship what's next.

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