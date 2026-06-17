Supreme Court of Singapore: Singapore and Vietnam Courts Sign MOU to Deepen Judicial Cooperation

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of Singapore and the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 29 May 2026, deepening the existing framework of judicial cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam.

Under the MOU, the Supreme Court of Singapore and the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam have agreed to cooperate in the development of a specialised international commercial court within the Vietnam International Financial Centers.

The MOU provides a broad and flexible framework for cooperation, encompassing areas such as the exchange of knowledge and experience on international commercial dispute resolution, judicial training, and the sharing of best practices on court processes and procedures.

The signing of the MOU reflects Singapore's commitment to supporting Vietnam's ambitions to develop a world-class international financial centre, consistent with the longstanding and close bilateral relationship between Singapore and Vietnam. It underscores the shared commitment of both judiciaries to the development of robust and trusted legal infrastructure for international commerce in the region.

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