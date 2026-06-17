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Dow Jones News
17.06.2026 12:33 Uhr
277 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2025

DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2025 

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) 
R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2025 
17-Jun-2026 / 11:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company") 
 
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 
 
REAT announces that the company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the " 
annual report") will shortly be available to download from the company's website www.reatrading.co.uk. 

Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto.  

Enquiries: 

R.E.A Trading plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BKPG0XXX 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     13QC 
LEI Code:   213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 
Sequence No.: 432142 
EQS News ID:  2348062 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2348062&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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