DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2025

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2025 17-Jun-2026 / 11:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company") Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 REAT announces that the company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the " annual report") will shortly be available to download from the company's website www.reatrading.co.uk. Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto. Enquiries: R.E.A Trading plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BKPG0XXX Category Code: ACS TIDM: 13QC LEI Code: 213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 Sequence No.: 432142 EQS News ID: 2348062 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 17, 2026 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)