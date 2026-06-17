Ecopetrol S.A.: S&P Global Ratings Affirms Ecopetrol's Global and Stand-Alone Credit Ratings

BOGOTA, Colombia, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC, the "Company") informs that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has affirmed the Company's global credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook, as well as Ecopetrol's Stand-Alone Credit Profile ("SACP") at bb+. The credit rating reflects S&P's assessment as of the date hereof and is subject to change at any time. A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities and may be revised or withdrawn by S&P at any time.

With respect to the stand-alone rating, S&P highlighted the Company's continued strengthening of its liquidity sources, noting that Ecopetrol secured a committed credit facility of approximately USD190 million, refinanced its short-term debt maturities, and has benefited from higher operating cash flows.

In addition, according to S&P, the Company is expected to maintain solid leverage metrics, with an adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio close to 2.0x over the coming years, supported by a favorable price environment and no significant debt increases in the short term. These are S&P's own estimates and do not necessarily reflect the Company's internal estimates or guidance.

According to S&P, Ecopetrol's stable outlook remains linked to that of the Republic of Colombia, reflecting the Company's continued importance to the Colombian economy and its close relationship with the Government of Colombia.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 19,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla-Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with drilling and exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Office

Email: [email protected]

Head of Corporate Communications (Colombia)

Marcela Ulloa

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.