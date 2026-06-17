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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 12:46 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Derya Arms Strengthens Its European Presence at IWA OutdoorClassics 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derya Arms reinforced its strategic position in the European market following its participation in IWA OutdoorClassics 2026, held in Nuremberg, Germany. Throughout the exhibition, the company engaged with distributors, specialist retailers, and stakeholders across Europe, advancing its long-term distribution, supply, and after-sales service objectives.

Taking place between February 26 and March 1, 2026, IWA OutdoorClassics remains one of the world's premier exhibitions for the hunting and shooting sports industry and a meeting point for sector professionals.

Located at Hall 3, Stand 3-525, Derya Arms presented models from its next-generation product portfolio and conducted business meetings aligned with European growth strategy.

New Product Highlights at IWA OutdoorClassics 2026

At the exhibition, Derya Arms introduced its latest innovations, including the Derya MAX and DY9Z models.

The DY9Z is a 9x19 mm micro compact, striker-fired pistol featuring a Black Melonite (QPQ) coated slide and barrel, an RMSc direct-mount optics-ready slide, and interchangeable backstraps. Combined with frame color options, these features position the DY9Z as a contender in a competitive segment.

The Derya MAX represents a next-generation shotgun platform developed with competitive shooters and experienced engineers. Engineered with a focus on recoil management, optimized gas system, and modular architecture, the MAX is available in multiple variants and five color configurations. It stands at the core of Derya Arms' forward-looking product strategy.

Europe as a Strategic Growth Priority

Derya Arms is a founding partner of Konya Savunma Sanayi A.S. and a shareholder in ASELSAN Konya Silah Sistemleri A.S. Building on over 28 years of manufacturing expertise in Türkiye, the company continues to strengthen its global footprint.

Its expanding presence in Europe enables efficient market access while supporting the growth of its international distribution network. A key milestone is the establishment of Derya Arms GmbH in Austria, set to serve as a hub for product supply across Europe.

Commenting on the company's performance and outlook, Derya Arms General Coordinator Hüsamettin Kayhan stated:

"Europe remains a critical region within our long-term growth roadmap. We will continue to prioritize distributor development, strengthen commercial partnerships, and convert exhibition momentum into sustainable growth.

The recent increase in orders reflects rising demand and the strengthening global position of our brand. While focusing on existing orders, we aim to expand our distributor network and deepen our presence across Europe."

Contact:
Ismail Ince
ismail.ince@deryaarms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a7ed04-0d1b-402c-8d87-89501390577c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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