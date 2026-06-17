Regenerative Medical Technology Group: Global Stem Cells Group Launches ISSCA Mobile App, Advancing Its Buildout of a Global Digital Ecosystem for Regenerative Medicine

New physician-facing platform digitizes a 30+ country network and lays the foundation for ISSCA AI, positioning RMTG at the intersection of regenerative medicine and scalable health technology

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Global Stem Cells Group, operating under Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) (the "Company"), today announced the launch of the ISSCA Mobile App - a physician-facing digital platform developed by ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Application), the Company's education and training division. The App is a deliberate move up the value chain: from delivering training and clinical services into owning the recurring digital infrastructure that connects physicians, education, and clinical innovation across global markets.

Management views this as a milestone moment for RMTG - the point at which a respected, in-person training organization begins converting a hard-won global physician network into a connected, always-on digital ecosystem with far greater scalability and reach.

Why This Matters for RMTG and Its Shareholders

For more than 15 years, ISSCA has built relationships, protocols, and credibility across the regenerative medicine community. The ISSCA App is designed to put that entire ecosystem - education, certification, collaboration, and event access - into the pocket of every physician in the network, available on demand. The Company believes this is a structurally more powerful and more durable model than in-person events alone.

Critically, a digital-first model is built to scale. Adding the next physician, the next country, or the next certification program to a mobile platform carries a fraction of the marginal cost of physical events. The Company believes this dynamic - expanding reach while improving operating leverage - is exactly the kind of foundation that can support long-term, sustainable growth.

A Strategic Shift Toward a Connected Digital Ecosystem

With the launch of the ISSCA App, Global Stem Cells Group continues to expand beyond traditional training and clinical services into a technology-enabled ecosystem model. The Company believes centralized digital platforms can strengthen the connection between physicians, education, and clinical innovation, enabling more continuous engagement across global markets.

The ISSCA App is designed to allow physicians to:

Access on-demand regenerative medicine training and protocols

Participate in live and recorded webinars

Track certifications and professional credentials

Engage in physician-only collaboration environments

Stay connected to ISSCA events, summits, and certification programs

Each of these touchpoints is an opportunity for deeper, more frequent engagement - and the Company believes deeper engagement is the foundation of a more loyal, more active, and more monetizable physician network over time.

Digitizing a Global Physician Network Spanning 30+ Countries

Through ISSCA, Global Stem Cells Group has developed a physician network across more than 30 countries, combining education, clinical protocols, and product access into a unified model. The ISSCA App represents a direct effort to digitize this network - transforming a collection of in-person relationships into an interactive, always-available community.

The Company believes this is one of its most strategically valuable assets. A global, engaged physician network is difficult for competitors to replicate, and digitizing it is intended to compound that advantage by enabling continuous interaction well beyond the limits of traditional events and travel.

Riding a Powerful Industry Tailwind

The launch of the ISSCA App aligns with broad, accelerating trends across healthcare, where digital and mobile-first solutions are becoming increasingly central. Industry observations suggest that:

Physicians increasingly seek flexible, on-demand educational resources

Clinical knowledge continues to evolve rapidly, particularly in regenerative and longevity medicine

Digital communities are emerging as compelling alternatives to traditional learning models

The Company believes that consolidating education, certification, and collaboration into a single, specialized platform positions RMTG to capture demand that legacy, in-person-only models are not built to serve.

Executive Commentary

Benito Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group, commented:

"We believe the future of medicine is increasingly connected, and the ISSCA App is a major step in that direction for our Company. Our intention is to build a global network where physicians can access education, collaborate, and remain engaged in real time - and to do it on a platform that can scale with us. We see this as the foundation of a more integrated, accessible, and valuable medical ecosystem, and we are excited about what it means for the future of RMTG."

A Differentiated Competitive Position

The ISSCA App has been developed with a focused emphasis on regenerative and longevity medicine - a deliberately specialized approach the Company believes is supported by:

A specialized focus on advanced biologics and regenerative protocols

Integration of education, certification, and networking into one platform

Access to a global roster of experts and practical clinical knowledge

A scalable model purpose-built to support an expanding physician network

Rather than competing as a generalist platform, the Company is concentrating where it already holds credibility and relationships. Management believes this specialization is a meaningful and defensible differentiator.

Building Toward ISSCA AI: The Next Layer of Value

Importantly, the ISSCA App is expected to serve as the foundation for future integration with ISSCA AI, the Company's clinical intelligence platform. The Company expects that, over time, these technologies may converge into a more connected ecosystem where physicians can:

Learn through digital education platforms

Collaborate within a global network

Utilize AI-supported tools to assist in clinical decision-making

The Company believes this layered roadmap - network, then platform, then applied AI - represents a compelling long-term growth story, and one that few competitors in the regenerative medicine space are positioned to pursue.

Market Perspective

Global Stem Cells Group operates within a growing regenerative medicine and digital health landscape, supported by:

Increased interest in biologics and cellular therapies

Growing demand for personalized and longevity-focused approaches

The need for scalable physician education and support systems

The Company believes the ISSCA App can support physician engagement, drive participation in training programs, and accelerate expansion into new markets over time - reinforcing RMTG's strategy of combining clinical services, education, biologics, and digital infrastructure into a single, integrated ecosystem.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA)

ISSCA, a division of Global Stem Cells Group, focuses on education, certification, and professional development in regenerative medicine and cellular therapies. With over 15 years of global experience, ISSCA designs and delivers multidisciplinary programs that connect scientific innovation with real-world clinical application.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is an international organization dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine through research, product development, and physician education. The Company provides access to the latest biologic innovations, clinical tools, and specialized training to support the safe and effective practice of regenerative therapies.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, physician network growth, adoption of the ISSCA App, development or integration of ISSCA AI, market expansion, or development of new regenerative medicine centers. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the ISSCA App will achieve projected benefits, that planned technologies will be successfully developed or integrated, or that market opportunities will materialize as anticipated. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact:

David Christensen

CEO and President

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc.

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/global-stem-cells-group-otc-rmtg-launches-issca-mobile-app-advancing-its-buildout-of-a-globa-1178425