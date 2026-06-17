Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Quantum X Labs: Kräftiger Ausbruch - Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 13:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Honors Longwood Fund and Christoph Westphal with Governor's Citation

-- Longwood Fund and Christoph Westphal receive recognition from Commonwealth for leadership and impact on the biotech industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Longwood Fund, a venture capital firm creating and investing in science-based companies that develop important treatments to help patients, today announced that Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey honored Longwood Fund and Christoph Westphal, MD, PhD, General Partner of Longwood Fund, with the presentation of the Governor's Citation, recognizing Dr. Westphal's career as a physician-scientist, entrepreneur, investor, and CEO, advancing breakthrough medicines and co-founding pioneering biopharma companies.

"On behalf of the residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, I am pleased to confer upon you this Governor's Citation in recognition of your extraordinary leadership and transformative impact on the biotech industry," stated Governor Healey in the Citation. "We wish you continued success in supporting the growth of the biotech industry in Massachusetts and beyond."

Signed by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, the Governor's Citation honored his achievements in co-founding biotech companies that have gone on to help to transform the industry, create disease-altering medications to help patients, and create thousands of jobs in the region.

Dr. Westphal was the founder, CEO, and lead investor of Alnylam, and six additional biotechs that completed IPOs, created sustained market value of over $70 billion, and have developed and received FDA approval for over 10 important drugs, including the first class of approved genetic medicines (RNAi). He is the co-founder and General Partner of Longwood Fund and has spent over 20 years as a biotech CEO, entrepreneur, and investor. Dr. Westphal was founder, CEO, and lead investor of companies including Alnylam, Momenta, Acceleron, Sirtris, Verastem, and TScan. Dr. Westphal was also co-founder of Alnara, co-founder/CEO of DEM Bio, co-founder/Executive Chair of Solu and Newleos, and co-founder of Concert Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Westphal and Longwood partners have founded over 20 biotech companies, receiving FDA approval for over 20 important drugs, and created sustained market caps of over $190 billion.

The Governor's Citation was presented to Dr. Westphal at the conclusion of the Governor's keynote at Longwood Healthcare Leaders' MIT CEO, an industry meeting co-hosted with Dr. Westphal alongside Sally Kornbluth, President, MIT; Phil Sharp, Nobelist & Institute Professor, MIT; Bob Langer, Institute Professor, MIT; and Matthew Vander Heiden, Executive Director, Koch Institute at MIT on June 15 and 16, 2026.

Longwood Fund

Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while driving significant value for investors. The Longwood team has a long history of successfully launching and building important life science companies while providing operational leadership and strategic guidance. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood Fund have co-founded ~25 companies with over 20 launched or marketed therapies, as well as over two dozen clinical-stage assets, all focused on helping patients in need while generating approximately $190 billion of sustained value across founded companies. Companies founded by Longwood Fund, or its principals prior to the founding of the Firm, as lead investor and CEO/CBO include Acceleron, Alnylam, Momenta, Sirtris, TScan, and Vertex. For more information, visit www.longwoodfund.com.

Contact Information

Arielle Jackson
Head, Corporate Communications
arielle@longwoodfund.com
617-351-2590

SOURCE: Longwood Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/commonwealth-of-massachusetts-honors-longwood-fund-and-christoph-westphal-with-govern-1177517

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.