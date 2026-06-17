Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Spring Loaded Technology Inc., a Canadian medical technology company pioneering novel orthopedic bracing and mobility solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Plaza Capital to support the company's next phase of growth, including international expansion, research and development, and continued advancement of evidence-based mobility solutions.

The investment follows Spring Loaded's successful management-led buyout completed in April 2026 with the support of Wenova Ventures. Together, these transactions position the company to accelerate its mission: providing transformative mobility solutions that improve outcomes for patients and support healthcare providers across the globe.

Spring Loaded develops advanced orthopedic bracing products which help reduce pain, improve mobility, and support better outcomes for patients living with musculoskeletal conditions such as knee osteoarthritis. The company's flagship Spring Loaded OA brace addresses a significant unmet clinical need through a novel approach to multi-compartment knee offloading, and is supported by a body of peer-reviewed research and real-world clinical outcomes.

"Today's investment marks an exciting milestone in Spring Loaded's evolution," said Joe Ellsmere, Chief Executive Officer of Spring Loaded Technology. "Following our management-led acquisition earlier this year, we set out to build on our established foundation serving patients in Canada. Plaza Capital's investment validates both our vision and our progress and provides additional resources to expand our reach, bringing our treatment option to more patients and healthcare providers around the world."

Over the past several years, Spring Loaded has built a strong commercial presence in Canada. The new investment will support several strategic growth initiatives, including expansion into the United States and European markets, continued development of the company's spring-assisted orthotic technology platform, operational scaling, and advancement of next-generation products.

"Spring Loaded Technology has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and meaningful impact in the healthcare sector," said Sruli Weinreb, Managing Partner at Plaza Capital. "We believe the company is uniquely positioned to address important challenges in mobility and rehabilitation, and we are excited to support its continued growth and expansion."

"When we partnered with the management team earlier this year, our objective was to provide the foundation for Spring Loaded's next chapter," said Mark Goldhar, Senior Investment Advisor at Wenova Ventures. "The addition of Plaza Capital validates the progress the company has made and strengthens its ability to scale internationally, expand its product portfolio, and deliver meaningful outcomes for patients and healthcare providers worldwide."

The investment reinforces Spring Loaded's long-term vision of becoming the global leader in spring-assisted bracing and supports. Having pioneered a new category of bracing solutions, the company is advancing a portfolio of products that improve patient outcomes, support healthcare providers, and expand access to effective non-surgical treatment options worldwide.

About Spring Loaded Technology

Spring Loaded Technology Inc. is a Canadian medical technology company focused on providing patients with innovative bracing and support solutions that improve mobility, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. Built on a foundation of clinical evidence, proprietary intellectual property, and healthcare-provider adoption, Spring Loaded helps patients remain active while supporting clinicians in delivering effective non-surgical treatment options.

About Plaza Capital

Plaza Capital is a Toronto-based boutique investment firm focused on the Canadian micro-cap market. Founded in 2013, the firm invests principal capital across the capital stack and is recognized for its ability to execute transactions efficiently using a variety of financing structures. Plaza Capital takes a long-term, value-oriented approach, partnering closely with management teams and providing both capital and strategic support to help drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

About Wenova Ventures

Wenova Ventures partners with ambitious management teams and innovative companies to support sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

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Source: Spring Loaded Technology