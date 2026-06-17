Diamond mining company Lucara Botswana, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara Diamond Corp., is running a tender for a 30 MW solar project. The solar plant will supply electricity to the Karowe diamond mine in northcentral Botswana. The mine, operated by Lucara Botswana, opened in 2012 and currently relies on grid electricity and diesel generation to support its operations. The chosen developer will be responsible for the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar facility under a long-term power purchase agreement. The invite to tender says the project may be implemented in ...

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