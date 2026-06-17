Farm Equipment Market worth $181.67 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Farm Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 133.48 billion in 2026 to USD 181.67 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Browse 231 market data Tables and 370 Figures spread through 480 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Farm Equipment Market'

Farm Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 133.48 billion

USD 133.48 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 181.67 billion

USD 181.67 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 4.5%

Farm Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The cereal combines segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The >250 HP segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164005174

The global farm equipment market has remained under pressure due to weak farm incomes, high borrowing costs, and delayed replacement cycles, with both North America and Europe reporting a broad-based slowdown in 2025. Industry datapoints indicated that unit sales declined roughly 5-10% globally in 2025, with sharper drops in key segments such as high-horsepower tractors (down ~25-30% YoY in some markets) and combines, reflecting cyclical weakness across major OEMs. In the APAC region, performance has been mixed, with India seeing strong recovery in 2025 when farm tractor sales crossed 10.91 lakh units in 2025, while China and parts of Southeast Asia experienced softer demand due to cost inflation, uneven monsoons, and emission-transition impacts. Overall, the market is expected to remain subdued through early 2026, with gradual recovery anticipated from mid to late 2027, driven by easing interest rates, stabilization in commodity prices, and renewed infrastructure-led rural investment cycles.

The cereal combines segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cereal combine harvesters account for the largest share of global harvester demand because cereals such as wheat, rice, maize, and barley represent the world's most extensively cultivated crops and form the backbone of global food, feed, and grain supply chains. FAO estimates global cereal production exceeded 3.0 billion tonnes in 2025, driven by strong wheat, maize, and rice output, while OECD-FAO projections show Asia will remain the dominant cereal-producing region through 2034. Cereals are typically grown on large acreages, harvested within short seasonal windows, and are highly susceptible to labor shortages and post-harvest losses, making mechanized harvesting economically essential. The largest cereal-producing countries in APAC, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, collectively contribute around 60-70% of the region's cereal output, primarily through rice and wheat production. Similarly, Europe's cereal production is concentrated in France, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Romania, while North America is dominated by the US and Canada. These high-production regions create sustained demand for combines with higher throughput, grain-handling capacity, fuel efficiency, and precision harvesting technologies.

Recent product developments further highlight the industry's focus on cereal harvesting efficiency. In February 2025, John Deere introduced Model Year 2026 combine automation upgrades and next-generation headers designed to improve grain capture, productivity, and reduce operator intervention, while Case IH expanded its AF Series combines in September 2025 with up to 775 hp and 20,000-liter grain tanks for large-scale grain operations. In Asia, however, many farmers continue to prefer domestic combine manufacturers because local brands offer substantially lower acquisition costs, easier spare-parts availability, localized service networks, and incentives such as 2-year maintenance packages and operator support, making them more attractive than premium global OEMs. In Europe and North America, customer preference is different: larger farm sizes and commercial grain operations favor high-capacity, technology-rich combines from OEMs such as John Deere, CNH Industrial (Case IH and New Holland), and CLAAS, where automation, precision agriculture integration, and harvesting efficiency justify the higher equipment investment. Consequently, cereal combines continue to dominate the global harvester market because they serve the world's largest crop category while delivering the highest productivity gains and return on investment for farmers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=164005174

The >250 HP segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Tractors above 250 HP are the fastest-growing segment of the global tractor market as agricultural operations become larger, more mechanized, and increasingly time-sensitive. Large commercial farms in regions such as North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe are investing in high-horsepower tractors because these machines can pull wider implements, cover more acres per hour, and complete field operations within increasingly narrow planting and harvesting windows. The ongoing consolidation of farmland, where smaller farms are merging into large commercial enterprises, is further accelerating demand for powerful tractors capable of handling intensive tillage, seeding, planting, and grain-production activities efficiently. In August 2025, John Deere showcased upgrades to its 9RX high-horsepower tractor range with enhanced automation and precision farming capabilities aimed at large-scale grain producers, while in September 2025, Case IH highlighted advanced connectivity and guidance technologies across its Steiger tractor lineup for large commercial farms.

Another major factor supporting growth is the increasing adoption of precision agriculture technologies. Modern >250 HP tractors are equipped with integrated GPS guidance, telematics, autonomous steering, implement automation, and real-time farm data management systems that reduce fuel consumption, minimize overlap, and improve operational accuracy across large fields. In August 2025, AGCO Corporation demonstrated new precision farming and retrofit autonomy solutions across its Fendt and Massey Ferguson brands, targeting large-scale farming operations seeking higher productivity and lower operating costs. Similarly, in 2025, CNH Industrial continued expanding precision technology integration across its high-horsepower tractor portfolio. Consequently, the combination of farm consolidation, labor shortages, adoption of GPS-guided precision farming, and the need to maximize productivity from a shrinking agricultural workforce is expected to drive strong growth in the >250 HP tractor segment throughout the forecast period.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market

China and India are the largest agricultural producers in Asia Oceania and remain the primary contributors to regional demand for farm equipment. China is the world's largest producer of rice, wheat, maize, and several horticultural crops, while India ranks among the leading producers of rice, wheat, sugarcane, pulses, cotton, fruits, and vegetables. Together, these two countries account for the majority of cereal production in the region, creating sustained demand for mechanized farming solutions across cultivation, planting, crop protection, and harvesting activities. Tractors represent the largest equipment segment in both markets. In India, demand is primarily concentrated in the 31-70 HP range due to the dominance of small and medium-sized farms, while demand for 70-130 HP tractors is increasing as commercial farming, custom hiring services, and infrastructure-related agricultural activities expand. In China, the mechanization of large grain-producing regions and farm consolidation are driving stronger demand for 70-150 HP and above tractors. Major manufacturers operating across the region include Mahindra & Mahindra, TAFE, John Deere, CNH Industrial, Kubota, and YTO Group. To meet growing demand, OEMs are expanding manufacturing capacity and local production capabilities; for example, Mahindra has announced plans to add approximately 100,000 units of annual tractor capacity, while John Deere continues to strengthen local production of higher-horsepower tractors in India.

Beyond tractors, combine harvesters, sprayers, and implements are witnessing robust growth due to rising labor costs, labor shortages, and increasing pressure to improve farm productivity. Combine harvester demand is particularly strong in wheat and rice-producing regions of China and northern India, where farmers seek faster harvesting and reduced crop losses. Self-propelled and precision sprayers are gaining adoption as growers increasingly focus on efficient pesticide and fertilizer application, while implements such as rotavators, seed drills, planters, cultivators, balers, and precision seeding equipment continue to see strong demand. The regional outlook remains highly favourable, supported by government mechanization subsidies, rural revitalization programs, agricultural credit schemes, and continued investments in farm modernization. Leading OEMs are accelerating technological advancements through GPS-guided autosteering, telematics, precision agriculture platforms, variable-rate technology (VRT), autonomous field operations, and AI-enabled farm management systems. John Deere is expanding autonomous and precision farming capabilities, Kubota is advancing smart farming and connected machinery solutions, while Mahindra is strengthening its digital agriculture and connected tractor ecosystem. Supported by strong crop production, expanding mechanization, manufacturing investments, growing exports, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies, Asia Oceania is expected to remain the world's largest and most attractive farm equipment market over the coming year.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=164005174

Top Companies in Farm Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Farm Equipment Market are Deere & Company (US), AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial (Netherlands), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CLAAS KGAA mbH (Germany), Mahindra & Mahindra (India), ISEKI & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Escorts Kubota Limited (India), SDF Group (Germany), and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan)

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Electric Tractor Market

Farm Implements Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farm-equipment-market-worth-181-67-billion-by-2033--marketsandmarkets-302803019.html