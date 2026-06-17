NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc.: NorthStar Secures Over CAD$40M with 3 Canadian Space Division to Advance Sovereign Space Domain Awareness

3 CSD integrates space-based commercial capabilities into mission operations to enhance threat detection for more resilient space operations

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Earth & Space ("NorthStar" or the "Company"), a global leader in Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Space Domain Awareness (SDA), today announced the launch of augmented commercial services valued at more than CAD$40 million over 12 months with the Royal Canadian Air Force's 3 Canadian Space Division (3 CSD). The agreement enables 3 CSD to integrate NorthStar's space-based surveillance capabilities to enhance mission readiness and threat detection in orbit.

The agreement reinforces NorthStar's long-standing commitment to advancing Canada's role in the space sector. Headquartered in Montreal, and governed by a majority-Canadian board, NorthStar drives growth through innovation, and sovereign space capabilities. By processing millions of images and observations collected from space- and ground-based sensors, NorthStar delivers precise assessments and predictions of the behaviour of objects in space.

"This collaboration marks a milestone in the use of commercial innovation to protect Canadian interests in space," said Stewart Bain, founder and CEO of NorthStar. "Integrating NorthStar's advanced scanning and detection capabilities will strengthen the mission readiness and national security objectives at the core of 3 CSD's mandate."

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy recognizes space as a critical operational domain for national security and economic stability. Satellites underpin communications, navigation, climate monitoring, Earth observation and defence operations, making sovereign, mission-ready SDA capabilities essential. These capabilities play a critical role in safeguarding Canada's North, where Arctic security and sovereignty are key priorities. NorthStar's integrated space-based and ground-based services provide trusted, Canadian controlled data to support this objective.

RCAF Brig.-Gen Christopher Horner said, "Space Domain Awareness is foundational to all space operations. Our decisional advantage in both peacetime and conflict is built upon our ability to detect and differentiate threats from the responsible actors in space. NorthStar gives the Canadian Armed Forces the higher ground with advanced SDA services. Cooperation between 3 CSD and Canada's space industry partners remains a fundamental requirement for security in space."

"Through Canada's new Defence Industrial Strategy, our government is inspiring new partnerships that will strengthen our defence industry, enhance sovereign capabilities, and bolster national security. NorthStar's partnership with 3 Canadian Space Division on their sovereign SDA capabilities will advance Canada's satellite capacity and equip our Armed Forces with mission-ready tools," said the Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

As space becomes an increasingly contested domain, Canada must remain steadfast in maintaining the ability to independently monitor and protect its assets in orbit. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening national capabilities and contributing to the secure and safe use of space.

About NorthStar Earth & Space

NorthStar is the first commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) company to leverage space-based assets that use satellite imagery to continuously scan, detect, and monitor the behaviour of objects in near-Earth orbits. Patented capabilities deliver precise and timely Space Domain Awareness (SDA), contributing to Canada's space sovereignty and supporting National Defence objectives. With headquarters in Montreal, Canada, a European headquarters in Luxembourg, and a dedicated US operation in McLean, VA, NorthStar addresses the ever-growing threat of space collisions as a major contribution to empower humanity to preserve our planet.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners

Pro-NorthStar@Prosek.com