Corporate funding, public market financing, and debt investments in the global solar sector experienced 131% year-over-year growth to open the first quarter of 2026, said Mercom Capital Group. The $11.1 billion raised across 53 deals represents a substantial volume growth from the $4.8 billion secured across 39 deals in the first quarter of 2025. Global venture capital funding for the solar sector reached $1.1 billion across 17 deals in Q1 2026, down 21% compared to the $1.4 billion raised over 14 deals in the year-ago period. However, VC funding increased 74% quarter-over-quarter compared to ...

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