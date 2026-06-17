China Resources New Energy Holdings has launched its A-share initial public offering (IPO) on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, in what could become one of China's largest renewable energy listings. The company, a renewable energy subsidiary of China Resources Power, has received registration approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and is scheduled to begin online and offline subscriptions on June 22. The IPO is being sponsored by China International Capital Corp. (CICC) and CITIC Securities. China Resources New Energy plans to issue 2.11 billion shares, representing ...

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