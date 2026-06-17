Eskay Mining Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement for $3.5 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of June 8, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement with the placement of 7,290,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.48 per FT Share (the "Offering") for proceeds of $3,499,200.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" for purposes of the Tax Act. Proceeds from the Offering will be expended on the Company's 100% controlled and consolidated Eskay Project in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.The securities issue pursuant to the Offering have a hold period expiring on October 17, 2026.

Mac Balkam, C.E.O. of Eskay commented "We are very pleased to have been able to raise these funds without having to pay any finder's fees or commissions. This financing, in addition to the current working capital of the Company, provides full funding for the summer exploration program announced on June 1, 2026. It is a very exciting time for Eskay as we embark upon our 5000 meter diamond drilling program this July."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy FT Shares, nor shall there be any sale of FT Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The FT Shares being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4605

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eskay-mining-corp.-closes-non-brokered-flow-through-private-placement-for-3.5-mil-1178413