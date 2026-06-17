Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives Follow-On Order From Major Silicon Photonics Customer for Fully Automated Wafer-Level Burn-In System for Hyperscale Data Center Optical Interconnect

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced it has received a follow-on production order for a fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) system. The system is configured to test nine wafers in parallel, and includes a fully integrated WaferPak Auto Aligner, and a full set of FOX WaferPak Contactors. The system is scheduled for delivery within the next six months.

This customer is a global leader in networking products and solutions and a major supplier to the data center optical transceiver market. The customer is developing advanced silicon photonics-based transceivers for data center networking and optical I/O applications to address the rapidly accelerating demand for high-speed fiber optic communication links in hyperscale AI and cloud data centers. The customer has also provided Aehr with a forecast for additional systems this calendar year as it ramps capacity to support next generation hyperscale data center deployments.

"We are excited to receive this follow-on order for a full production FOX WLBI test cell, which reflects the urgency of the production ramp now underway to support the massive buildout of hyperscale AI and cloud data centers," said Gayn Erickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aehr Test Systems. "This customer is a leading supplier of networking products and solutions for the data center market, and we are pleased to support its capacity expansion plans as it prepares for next-generation hyperscale data center deployments.

"We first engaged with this customer only seven months ago with an objective to move quickly to volume production within six months. Aehr was able to demonstrate the production-ready capabilities of our fully integrated test cell to meet the customer's performance and throughput requirements in a remarkably short period of time. This enabled us to deliver a full production system and two engineering systems to them by May, meeting their goal. By leveraging our FOX wafer-level systems installed base, which has now been deployed to more than 25 customers, we believe we are well positioned to help customers move efficiently from qualification to production in a very short period.

"Data center architectures are rapidly evolving as AI infrastructure scales, driving a major transition from traditional copper interconnects to fiber optic communication links to meet the increasing requirements for bandwidth, latency, signal integrity, thermal performance, and power efficiency. Silicon photonics-based optical transceivers are a critical enabling technology for this transformation. We believe Aehr is well positioned to participate in what could be a significant multiyear expansion of silicon photonics production driven by the growth of fiber optic interconnects in hyperscale AI data centers.

"This customer engagement further validates wafer-level burn-in as an increasingly important part of silicon photonics manufacturing flow and highlights the potential for silicon photonics to become a meaningful long-term growth driver for Aehr's WLBI business. With our leadership in WLBI for silicon photonics and our ability to support customers for qualification through high-volume production, we believe Aehr offers the industry's most cost-effective solution for this rapidly emerging market."

As data center architectures scale to support AI, cloud computing, and high-performance networking, fiber optic interconnects offer significant advantages over copper wiring, including higher data rates, lower power consumption, longer reach, improved thermal performance, and reduced electromagnetic interference. These advantages are driving rapid adoption of silicon photonics transceivers across hyperscale and enterprise data centers worldwide and increasing demand for cost-effective, production-proven burn-in solutions that can ensure device quality and long-term reliability at volume.

Aehr is the market leader in WLBI for silicon photonics transceivers, with a large installed base at leading global semiconductor and photonics companies. The Company's FOX-XP platform enables high-parallelism, high-temperature, and high-power WLBI, with the unique ability to precisely maintain devices at the required temperature to enable highly effective burn-in, allowing customers to identify early-life failures before packaging while significantly reducing cost of test.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power package-level reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Vernon Rogers

EVP of Sales & Marketing

vrogers@aehr.com PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

tkehrli@pondel.com

jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-receives-follow-on-order-from-major-silicon-photonics-customer-fo-1178452