Fox River Resources Corporation: Fox River Announces Amended Interim Order

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Fox River Resources Corporation (CSE:FOX) ("Fox River" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued an amendment to the interim order of the Court dated May 21, 2026 (the "Interim Order") to remove the requirement that only registered shareholders ("Registered Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") as of the record date of May 14, 2026 (the "Record Date") may exercise their dissent rights in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Fox River and Avenir Minerals Limited.

The effect of the amended Interim Order is to extend dissent rights in accordance with section 190 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, as modified by the Interim Order, to each Registered Shareholder at the time dissent rights are otherwise validly exercised, irrespective of whether that shareholder was a Registered Shareholder as of the close of business on the Record Date.

As previously announced, the Company's special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of Common Shares and other securities of the Company (collectively, "Securityholders") will be held on June 23, 2026 to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution approving the Arrangement. If the requisite approval is obtained at the Meeting, the Company intends to apply to the Court for a final order approving the Arrangement (the "Final Order"). Additional information regarding the Arrangement and the Meeting is available in the management information circular dated May 21, 2026, which, together with the amended Interim Order, is available on SEDAR+ under Fox River's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Fox River Resources

Fox River holds a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project near Hearst, Ontario. Planned as a vertically integrated operation, the project harnesses a high-grade, large-scale igneous phosphate deposit - capable of providing secure domestic supplies of phosphate fertilizers as well as PPA for the LFP battery industry. The project's Anomaly A deposit underpins a positive preliminary economic assessment with an effective date of April 21, 2022. More information is available at www.fox-river.ca or via Fox River's SEDAR+ profile.

To view further details about Fox River, please visit Fox River's website, www.fox-river.ca.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes statements relating to: the anticipated timing of the Meeting and the Final Order; whether the Arrangement will be completed, including the ability and timing to obtain approval of the Arrangement by securityholders and by the Court; and the ability and timing of satisfaction of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2026 under the heading "Risk Factors Relating to the Arrangement" and in the Company's annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025, which are available under Fox River's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Given these risks and uncertainties, Securityholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the risks or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen D. Case

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Fox River Resources Corporation

141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

info@fox-river.ca | www.fox-river.ca

SOURCE: Fox River Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fox-river-announces-amended-interim-order-1178530