San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Strada, an agentic AI platform purpose-built for insurance operations, today announced its integration with NiCE CXone, one of the world's leading cloud contact center platforms. The integration allows insurance carriers, wholesalers, brokers, and third-party administrators (TPAs) to deploy Strada's AI agents across voice, chat, SMS, and email channels, without replacing their existing telephony infrastructure.

As AI adoption accelerates across insurance operations, carriers want to modernize customer interactions without the cost and disruption of replacing core infrastructure.

NiCE CXone serves more than 25,000 organizations globally. By integrating directly with this infrastructure, Strada's AI agents can now operate within environments where carriers and their operations teams already work. Organizations already running on NiCE CXone can activate Strada's capabilities without infrastructure changes, significantly reducing implementation timelines and internal IT overhead.

"Integrating with NiCE CXone reflects the level of infrastructure we've built at Strada. NiCE sets a high bar, and working within their ecosystem is a signal of technical credibility and a validation of the quality of our platform. For insurance organizations already running on CXone, this means they can deploy Strada's AI agents in weeks, on the infrastructure they already trust," said Amir Prodensky, Co-founder & CEO of Strada.

The NiCE CXone integration is available to Strada customers and prospects effective immediately.

About Strada Strada is an agentic AI platform that automates insurance operations across voice, chat, and email. Built specifically for insurance carriers, wholesalers, brokers, and TPAs, Strada's AI agents handle policyholder interactions at scale. Strada is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit getstrada.com.

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Source: Strada