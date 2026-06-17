FEINDEF 27 is expected to exceed 89,000 m² of total exhibition area, representing a 46% increase compared to 2025 and further strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading international defence and security exhibitions.

37% of the exhibitors already confirmed are new participants. Of these, 26% are international companies, reinforcing FEINDEF's global dimension and its role as a platform for dialogue, cooperation and business opportunities at an international level.

Companies returning from the previous edition have increased their contracted exhibition area for FEINDEF 27 by 30%, consolidating confidence in FEINDEF as a global showcase for the sector. This trend was already reflected in FEINDEF 25, where 86% of exhibitors stated their intention to return.

One year ahead of FEINDEF 27, FEINDEF, Spain's International Defence and Security Exhibition, continues to maintain a strong commercialisation pace, outperforming previous editions at the same stage. The exhibition has already surpassed the total exhibition area occupied at FEINDEF 25 by 25%, reflecting the strong interest across the sector in participating in the next edition and reinforcing its appeal amid the continued growth of the defence and security industry.

Organised by the Fundación Feindef, the exhibition will hold its fifth edition from 18 to 20 May 2027 at IFEMA Madrid, with the objective of consolidating a new phase of growth and strengthening its position as a leading international platform bringing together institutions, industry stakeholders and professionals from across the defence and security ecosystem.

In this context, FEINDEF 27 is expected to exceed 89,000 m² of total exhibition area, representing a 46% increase compared to FEINDEF 25 and expanding its capacity to accommodate both major industrial groups and new companies entering the ecosystem.

Strong demand and growing internationalisation

The progress in commercialisation is also reflected in the evolution of the exhibitor base. Currently, 37% of confirmed exhibitors are new participants, demonstrating the exhibition's ability to attract new strategic players. Of these, 26% are international companies, reinforcing FEINDEF's global dimension and its role as a platform for dialogue, cooperation and business generation on an international scale.

This momentum is combined with a high level of loyalty among companies that have participated in previous editions. A significant proportion of returning exhibitors have increased their contracted exhibition area by approximately 30% for the 2027 edition, reflecting their confidence in FEINDEF as an environment for visibility, positioning and business development.

This trend is aligned with the expectations recorded following the last edition, where 86% of participating exhibitors stated their intention to return, further consolidating FEINDEF as a valuable platform for the industry.

"The progress achieved in the commercialisation of FEINDEF 27 confirms that the exhibition has established itself as a leading platform for industry, institutions and defence and security capabilities. This is not only about growth in scale, but also about the continued evolution of the ecosystem it brings together, which is becoming broader, more diverse and increasingly international in nature. Our objective is to continue building a valuable platform capable of generating real opportunities for cooperation, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the development of a modern, innovative and competitive industry," explains Ángel Olivares, President of Fundación Feindef.

Sustained growth strengthening its position

The evolution of FEINDEF 27 builds upon the exhibition's sustained growth trajectory over recent editions. FEINDEF 25 welcomed more than 43,300 visitors, brought together nearly 630 exhibitors, and featured representation from 68 countries, consolidating its position as one of the sector's leading international events.

Growth across key indicators such as total exhibition area, exhibitor participation and international presence reflects the consolidation of FEINDEF as the leading meeting point for the defence and security sector in Spain and as one of the benchmark exhibitions within the European landscape.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617186668/en/

Contacts:

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