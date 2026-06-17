Most Taxpayers Don't Know Which IRS Program They Qualify For - Clear Start Tax Breaks Down the Four Options

Offer in Compromise, Installment Agreement, Currently Not Collectible, and Penalty Abatement each solve a different problem - and taxpayers who confuse them often end up in the wrong one.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Most American taxpayers carrying back-tax debt qualify for at least one IRS relief program - but few can name them, and fewer still know which one fits their situation. Clear Start Tax is publishing a plain-language breakdown of the four core programs the IRS uses to resolve tax debt, in order to help taxpayers identify the right starting point before enforcement action begins.

"The single most expensive mistake we see is applying for the wrong program," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "An Offer in Compromise sounds appealing because it settles for less, but if a taxpayer has assets or income that don't qualify, the application gets rejected and they've lost months. Picking the right program matters as much as picking any program at all."

The four programs serve four different situations. An Offer in Compromise (OIC) settles tax debt for less than the full amount owed, but requires the IRS to determine that the offer represents the maximum collectible amount given the taxpayer's income and assets. An Installment Agreement (IA) sets up a monthly payment schedule for the full liability, with simpler eligibility for balances under $50,000. Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status pauses IRS collection activity when a taxpayer has no current ability to pay, though interest and penalties continue to accrue. Penalty Abatement reduces or removes specific penalties - most commonly through First-Time Abatement - without changing the underlying tax owed.

"Taxpayers tend to focus on the headline number," the spokesperson added. "But the right question is rarely 'how much can I get reduced?' - it's 'which program does the IRS think I qualify for, based on my income, my assets, and my filing history?' The answer to that question is what determines the path."

For taxpayers evaluating their options, Clear Start Tax recommends:

File all required tax returns first - IRS programs require current compliance

Pull an account transcript to verify the actual balance and penalty composition

Compare current income and assets against IRS allowable expense standards before pursuing an OIC

Consider an Installment Agreement or Currently Not Collectible status as alternatives when OIC is not viable

Plain-English guides to each IRS program, along with general eligibility information, are also available through independent consumer resources such as Fresh Start Relief.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Knowing the four programs by name is the first step," the spokesperson said. "Most taxpayers think they have one option or none. The reality is that the IRS has tools that fit nearly every situation - but no one applies them automatically."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/most-taxpayers-dont-know-which-irs-program-they-qualify-for-clea-1172924