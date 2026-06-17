ClearShift Expands Retail Footprint With Acquisition of Freedom Ford Inc.

The Colorado-Based Automotive Retailer Enters the New-Car Franchise Market, Uniting Two Customer-First Organizations Committed to Serving Drivers Across the Mountain West

GUNNISON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / When ClearShift went looking for its first franchised dealership, the team wasn't just searching for a location - they were looking for a kindred spirit. They found one in Freedom Ford Inc. , a Gunnison institution that has been serving the central Utah community for more than 40 years.

The acquisition, announced today, marks ClearShift's strategic entry into the new-car franchise market and deepens the Colorado-based retailer's footprint across the Mountain West. But for Founder and CEO Jeff VanderWal , the deal was never purely about expansion.

"ClearShift was built on the belief that the automotive experience can be better - for customers, for employees, and for the communities we serve," VanderWal said. "Freedom Ford has earned an extraordinary reputation over four decades. We are honored to build on that legacy while bringing ClearShift's modern retail experience to even more drivers across the Mountain West."

A Philosophy, Not Just a Platform

ClearShift's growth has been driven by something harder to replicate than technology - a culture of Giving and Receiving. Giving means showing up for customers with transparency and excellence, every time. Receiving is what follows: loyal customers who come back, a brand people trust, and the kind of steady growth that lands a company on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. ClearShift was the only automotive dealership on that list - a distinction that speaks for itself. Add eight consecutive CarGurus Top Rated Dealer awards, and the track record is hard to argue with.

Freedom Ford has built something similar, just differently. Under the ownership of JL and Sarah Larson, the dealership grew into the number-one Ford dealership in Central Utah - not through flash, but through four decades of doing right by the people of Gunnison and the surrounding communities.

The Team Stays Intact

Sarah Larson isn't going anywhere. As part of the transition, she will continue leading Freedom Ford as General Manager - a decision that reflects how seriously ClearShift takes the culture it is stepping into.

Her results have been remarkable. Freedom Ford earned the Ford Motor Company President's Award in back-to-back years - 2024 and 2025 - Ford's highest recognition for customer satisfaction and dealership performance. In 2025 alone, the store posted more than 200% sales growth, a number that would be hard to believe if the President's Award didn't back it up.

"Joining ClearShift represents an exciting new chapter for our team and our customers," Larson said. "Their commitment to transparency and customer care aligns perfectly with the culture we have built here. We look forward to growing that legacy together."

ClearShift will bring its omni-channel retail platform to Freedom Ford - giving customers the flexibility to buy entirely online, in person, or anywhere in between - while keeping the local leadership and community relationships that have made Freedom Ford what it is today.

About ClearShift

ClearShift is a Colorado-based automotive retailer dedicated to transforming the vehicle buying experience through its philosophy of High-Quality Vehicles. Amazing Values. No Games. The company operates an omni-channel retail platform serving customers online, in-store, or anywhere in between. In 2025, ClearShift was the only automotive dealership recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named a CarGurus Top Rated Dealer for eight consecutive years. Learn more at www.clearshift.com .

About Freedom Ford

Freedom Ford Inc. has served drivers throughout Utah and surrounding communities for more than 40 years, providing new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, financing solutions, and expert service. A back-to-back recipient of the Ford Motor Company President's Award in 2024 and 2025, Freedom Ford ranks as one of Utah's top Ford dealerships and a trusted community partner in Gunnison and beyond. Learn more at www.freedom-ford.com .

Media Contact

Email: marketing-team@clearshift.com

Phone: (720) 390-7910

For updates, visit ClearShift:

Website: www.clearshift.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ClearShift/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/clearshiftcars/

X: x.com/clearshiftcars

SOURCE: ClearShift

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/clearshift-expands-retail-footprint-with-acquisition-of-freedom-ford-inc.-1177541