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ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Opti Digital Expands into the DACH Region with the Appointment of Niklas Hamann as Publisher Development Director

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Opti Digital, the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the appointment of Niklas Hamann as Publisher Development Director, marking the company's official expansion into the DACH region.

This strategic hire represents the next phase of Opti Digital's international growth strategy, complementing its established presence across France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States.

As the company continues to scale its unified monetisation platform globally, the DACH region offers significant opportunities to support premium publishers navigating increasingly complex revenue and operational challenges.

With more than 14 years of experience in digital advertising and publisher development, Niklas brings extensive expertise in publisher partnerships, programmatic monetisation, and revenue optimisation. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with some of Germany's largest media groups, helping publishers maximise advertising performance while maintaining high-quality user experiences.

Prior to joining Opti Digital, Niklas spent more than thirteen years in the digital advertising industry, where he held a series of increasingly senior publisher development roles. During his tenure, he managed relationships with leading publishers including BurdaForward, Ströer, Funke Mediengruppe, Media Impact, iq digital, and SPIEGEL Media, gaining deep knowledge of the region's digital media ecosystem.

In his new role, Niklas will lead Opti Digital's publisher development strategy across the DACH region, focusing on building strategic partnerships, supporting publishers in their monetisation initiatives, and expanding adoption of Opti Digital's technology platform across both programmatic and direct sales environments.

"The DACH region represents a major strategic opportunity for Opti Digital," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital. "As one of Europe's most mature and influential publishing markets, it is a natural next step in our international expansion. Niklas brings exceptional knowledge of the region's publisher ecosystem and will play a key role in establishing our presence and accelerating growth across the region."

Niklas Hamann added: "I'm excited to join Opti Digital at such an important stage of its growth journey. Publishers today are navigating increasing complexity across monetisation, user experience, and operational efficiency. Opti Digital's platform approach, combining advanced technology with strategic support, offers a compelling solution for publishers looking to maximise sustainable revenue growth. I look forward to helping strengthen relationships with publishers across the region and supporting their long-term success."

This appointment reflects Opti Digital's continued investment in international growth and reinforces its ambition to become a leading monetisation partner for premium publishers worldwide.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital enables publishers to optimise advertising performance while delivering high-impact campaigns for brands.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet and Ziff Davis, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact
Sara Bigovic
Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital
sara@optidigital.com
www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-expands-into-the-dach-region-with-the-appointment-of-1178044

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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