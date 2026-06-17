Smart Money Media Combines Tier-One Earned Editorial With Answer Engine and Generative Engine Optimization to Help Brands Get Cited Inside AI Assistants

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Smart Money Media (smartmoneymedia.org), a strategic public relations, SEO, and AEO/GEO agency, today announced the formal expansion of its practice in response to a shift reshaping brand discovery. As buyers increasingly move from traditional search results to answers generated directly by AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews, the company is expanding its work to help brands earn a place inside those answers.

The announcement addresses a structural change in how audiences find information. For two decades, visibility meant ranking on a search results page. Increasingly, discovery occurs before a user ever clicks a link, within an AI-generated answer that synthesizes and cites sources on the user's behalf. Smart Money Media's practice is purpose-built to help founders, issuers, and B2B brands earn a place inside those answers.

What Is Answer Engine Optimization and Generative Engine Optimization?

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) are emerging disciplines focused on making a brand discoverable and citable within AI-generated responses, rather than only within ranked search listings. Where conventional SEO optimizes for position on a results page, AEO and GEO optimize for inclusion in the synthesized answer itself - a layer often described as "zero-click" visibility, because the audience receives the information without clicking through to a website.

According to Smart Money Media, the two practices brands have historically kept separate - public relations and search optimization - are now converging. Earning credible, independent editorial coverage and building technical authority signals on a brand's own properties increasingly operate as a single system that determines whether AI models recognize and reference a brand as a trustworthy source. Smart Money Media is among the early agencies treating earned media and AEO/GEO as a unified discipline rather than as disconnected services.

How Smart Money Media Approaches LLM Search Visibility

Smart Money Media's methodology combines tier-one earned editorial placement with on-site authority signals and structured data. The approach pairs independent press coverage with technical foundations - including schema markup, entity definitions, and emerging conventions such as llms.txt files - that help AI systems understand and accurately attribute a brand's information.

The goal is durable, verifiable authority rather than fleeting, short-term promotion. By aligning editorial credibility with machine-readable structure, the practice is designed to help a brand become a consistent reference point that AI systems return when users ask relevant questions.

"The way people discover brands has fundamentally changed, and most organizations are optimizing for a search experience that is quietly being replaced," said a spokesperson for the Smart Money Media team. "Being mentioned in an article is no longer the finish line. The new question is whether an AI assistant will recognize your brand as a credible source and cite it. Earning that position requires both real editorial trust and the technical signals that let machines understand who you are. We built this practice for that future."

Why AI Citation Matters for Brand Discovery

As AI assistants become a primary interface for research and purchasing decisions, the sources those systems cite carry increasing influence over which brands enter consideration. A brand absent from AI-generated answers risks invisibility at the exact moment a buyer is forming a shortlist. Smart Money Media's practice is oriented toward helping organizations establish a presence in that environment early, while the standards and best practices of AEO and GEO are still taking shape.

The company emphasizes that this work is grounded in established principles of credibility and transparency. Smart Money Media does not operate as a financial firm, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, or newswire, and its work centers on earned media and authority-building rather than paid placement or financial products.

About Smart Money Media

Smart Money Media is a strategic public relations, SEO, and AEO/GEO agency based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, that helps founders, issuers, and B2B brands earn editorial credibility, improve search visibility, and become citable sources within AI assistants. The company's practice integrates tier-one earned media with on-site authority signals and structured data to support discovery across both traditional search and AI-generated answers.

For more information, visit smartmoneymedia.org.

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SOURCE: Smart Money Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/smart-money-media-expands-aeo-and-geo-practice-as-ai-search-reshapes-how-brand-1178307