Milestone Capital Partners, Inc.: Milestone Capital Partners Issues $11.5 Million of Corporate Notes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Milestone Capital Partners, Inc. ("Milestone"), the holding company for Milestone Bank, a leading commercial specialty finance platform, announced the successful closing of its $11.5 million corporate note financing. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to support continued growth, including the funding of new originations, and to refinance existing holding company obligations.

Since inception, Milestone has originated over $2.5 billion in loan and lease financings, with a focus on mid-ticket equipment, SBA loans, and asset-based lending.

The issuance of the corporate notes underscores management's continued focus on scaling Milestone's platform and delivering differentiated financing solutions to small and middle-market businesses across the country.

"As a specialty bank, our lending and leasing capabilities provide small and mid-sized businesses with flexible solutions for their growth and working capital needs," stated Mark Yung, Chief Executive Officer and President of Milestone. "This financing strengthens our ability to meet that demand and deepen our commitment to the customers and partners who rely on us."

Jeffrey Sugg, Chief Financial Officer of Milestone, added, "Closing this transaction strengthens our balance sheet and gives us the runway to grow originations across our core verticals. We're pleased with the institutional support and look forward to putting this capital to work."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Milestone Bank

Milestone Bank is a nationwide specialty lender headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bank specializes in equipment financing, SBA 7(a) lending, and asset-based lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses nationwide with a commitment to speed, transparency, and relationship-driven service. For more information, please visit: milestonebank.com

Contact:

Kristin Saracevic

VP of Human Resources, Milestone Bank

Ksaracevic@milestonebank.com

248-743-5144

SOURCE: Milestone Capital Partners, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/milestone-capital-partners-issues-11.5-million-of-corporate-notes-1178329