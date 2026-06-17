Powered by Google Cloud and Gemini, eiq360 gives organisations already invested in Google Cloud, or actively exploring it, a native way to design, deploy, and operate enterprise applications and business processes through natural language, without coding, specialist development teams, or fragmented technology stacks.

EvoluteIQ, a global enterprise AI company, today announced the general availability of eiq360, a Google Cloud-native edition of its AI-native enterprise platform, integrated with Gemini. eiq360 extends EvoluteIQ's deployment options, giving customers who run on Google Cloud, or who are keen to adopt it, the full capability of the platform within their preferred cloud environment. Like the broader EIQ platform, eiq360 enables organisations to create, deploy, operate, and continuously evolve enterprise applications and business operations using natural language, accelerating the journey from idea to execution.

"What our customers consistently told us was that they did not have an AI problem; they had an execution problem, and they wanted it solved on the cloud they had already chosen. eiq360 was built natively on Google Cloud from the ground up, running on its infrastructure and powered by Gemini and Vertex AI. For organisations on Google Cloud, or considering it, adoption is now straightforward: the platform runs where their data, security posture, and commercial agreements already live," said Sameet Gupte, CEO and Co-Founder of EvoluteIQ

Unlike traditional low-code, automation, or development platforms, eiq360 introduces an AI-native operating model where conversation, orchestration, and execution work as a unified system. Business users can move from intent to production-ready applications without lengthy development cycles, complex integrations, or extensive technical resources, while maintaining enterprise governance and control.

"For Google Cloud customers, eiq360 makes adoption as simple as it gets: deploy from Google Cloud Marketplace, build with natural language, and operate with Gemini and Vertex AI under governance and controls embedded from the outset. And for organisations still exploring Google Cloud, eiq360 gives them a compelling reason to take that step, a platform that turns business intent into live operations from day one," said Arun Hiremath, Chief Business Officer, eiq360 and Co-Founder of EvoluteIQ.

Key capabilities of eiq360 include:

Natural Language Application Creation Generate applications, workflows, business logic, and data models from plain-language instructions.

Generate applications, workflows, business logic, and data models from plain-language instructions. Agentic AI-Powered Execution Powered by Gemini and Vertex AI, autonomously orchestrates work, makes context-aware decisions, and executes across enterprise systems within defined governance frameworks.

Powered by Gemini and Vertex AI, autonomously orchestrates work, makes context-aware decisions, and executes across enterprise systems within defined governance frameworks. Enterprise-Ready Business Solutions Pre-built solutions for HR, finance, operations, IT, and customer management that can be deployed rapidly.

Pre-built solutions for HR, finance, operations, IT, and customer management that can be deployed rapidly. Governance by Design - Embedded audit trails, human oversight, role-based access controls, approval workflows, and compliance management.

- Embedded audit trails, human oversight, role-based access controls, approval workflows, and compliance management. Enterprise Scalability Start with a single use case and expand across departments, systems, and geographies while maintaining operational consistency.

Built natively on Google Cloud and leveraging Gemini and Vertex AI, eiq360 provides the scalability, reliability, and security required for enterprise-wide adoption. This also enables organizations to leverage their existing Google Cloud commitments, with platform spend counting toward eligible committed spend agreements, while accelerating AI-driven business transformation.

eiq360 is available globally from 16 June 2026 through Google Cloud Marketplace, EvoluteIQ, and select systems integrator partners.

About EvoluteIQ

EvoluteIQ is an AI-native enterprise automation platform company. Its EIQ platform, built on a proprietary Agentic Mesh Architecture {aMa}, enables organisations to design, deploy, and scale AI-driven business processes across complex and regulated environments. EvoluteIQ serves Fortune 500 enterprises across banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612258183/en/

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Sophie Tolsdorf

PAN Communications

EvoluteIQ@pancomm.com