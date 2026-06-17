Expansion of Colmar, France, manufacturing facility to more than double production capacity, enabling a structured industrial ramp-up

Rehlko, a global energy resilience leader delivering innovative solutions across industrial energy systems, powertrain technologies, and home energy applications, joined Liebherr Group ("Liebherr") on June 2 for the strategic capacity expansion ceremony at the Liebherr-Components facility in Colmar, France. This event marks a key milestone in the continued expansion of Rehlko's strategic partnership with Liebherr and a significant step in scaling resilient power solutions for the next generation of digital infrastructure.

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Liebherr and Rehlko celebrate the strategic capacity expansion of Liebherr-Components Colmar factory. From left to right: Brian Melka (President and CEO of Rehlko), Jan Liebherr (President of the Administrative Board of Liebherr-International AG), Pietro Iemmi (CEO Liebherr-Component Technologies AG), and further members of Rehlko's and Liebherr's management.

The Colmar site plays a central role in manufacturing engines used in high-performance generator sets supporting the data center ecosystem. Through its extension of nearly 12,000 square meters, Liebherr is strengthening industrial capabilities. Once fully ramped up, the expansion will enable the site's production capacity to more than double, supporting increasing demand from the data center market.

This targeted expansion comes as demand for resilient, high-performance power solutions continues to accelerate at an unprecedented rate, driven by the growth of data centers, including hyperscale and colocation environments, powering AI, digital services, and cloud computing. With developers and operators increasingly prioritizing the rapid deployment of reliable backup power solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations, Rehlko is actively ramping its global industrial capacity and capabilities to support this structural market shift and long-term data center demand.

"This ceremony is an important milestone for our growth strategy as we scale our capacity to support the accelerating digital backbone," said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. "As data center demand continues to grow, customers are prioritizing resilient, scalable power solutions with zero downtime. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to disciplined decision-making and follow-through, strengthening our ability to convert a growing backlog into long-term revenue and capture additional market share in the data center sector while reinforcing our leadership in critical energy solutions."

Jens Krug, Managing Director Liebherr-Components Colmar SAS added "This expansion reflects more than an investment in capacity it demonstrates our long-term commitment to our partnership with Rehlko, to the Colmar site, and to the sustained growth of our industrial capabilities. As a family-owned company, we believe in building strong, trustworthy relationships that enable us to deliver innovative and reliable solutions for our customers worldwide. With this investment, we are creating the conditions to support future growth, drive innovation, and address evolving market needs."

The relationship between Rehlko and Liebherr has steadily evolved since the launch of the KD Series generator range in 2016. Most recently, in May 2025, the two companies expanded their strategic collaboration to further advance engine technology and support growing demand. Over the past decade, the collaboration has grown in both scope and scale, supported by a shared focus on engineering excellence, performance, and long-term industrial alignment.

Rehlko remains focused on supporting the rapid evolution of the global data center market, with a comprehensive portfolio of power solutions. Backup power systems play a central role in ensuring continuity and reliability, as digital infrastructure becomes increasingly critical to global economic activity.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions that sustain and improve life through industrial energy systems, powertrain technologies, and home energy, with control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses Power Systems, Clarke Energy, Home Energy, and Engines-and its more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko provides power where and when the grid cannot. Rehlko goes beyond function and individual recovery to create better lives, communities, and a more durable and energy-resilient future. Learn more at rehlko.com.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product program. The company is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2025, it employed more than 55,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the employees have been pursuing the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation and bringing industry-leading solutions to its customers.

About Liebherr-Components

In this product segment, the Liebherr Group specializes in the development, design, manufacturing and reconditioning of high-performance components in the field of mechanical, hydraulic and electrical drive and control technology. Liebherr-Component Technologies AG, based in Bulle (Switzerland), coordinates all activities in the Components product segment. The extensive range includes combustion engines, injection systems, engine control units, axial piston pumps and motors, hydraulic cylinders and piston accumulators, slewing bearings, gearboxes and cable winches, electric drive systems and energy storage systems, electronic and power electronics components and software. The high-quality components are used in structural and civil engineering, mining, tunnelling, mechanical and plant engineering, agriculture and forestry, the wind industry and maritime applications. Synergy effects in other product segments of the Liebherr Group are used to drive continuous technological development.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes statements regarding expected capacity expansion and market demand that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

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Contacts:

Suzanne Cutway

Communications Director, Rehlko

+1 586 216 3896

suzanne.cutway@rehlko.com