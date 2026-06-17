Partnership provides BIN Sponsorship and modern issuing processing, to launch and scale prepaid or debit card programs in the market

Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Sutton Bank, a leading sponsor bank and card issuer for fintechs and embedded finance use cases. Through the partnership, Sutton Bank will serve as a BIN sponsor for Thredd clients seeking to launch and scale prepaid and debit card programs in the United States.

The partnership strengthens the U.S. market proposition for global fintechs and embedded finance providers by providing these organizations access to an established U.S. issuing bank partner with a long-standing track record supporting card programs across the fintech ecosystem. Sutton Bank has become widely recognized for its payments business, including its work with card networks, processors and program managers, as well as its role as a large BIN sponsor for the fintech community.

Together, Thredd and Sutton Bank will support companies looking to bring modern prepaid and debit card programs to market across the U.S. Thredd will provide the issuer processing platform and program infrastructure, including payments processing, card controls, risk and fraud tools, automated back-office capabilities, digital wallet enablement and related program services.

"Expanding access to strong issuing bank partners is critical as more global brands look to enter the U.S. market with modern card propositions," said Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. "Sutton Bank has deep experience supporting fintechs and card programs in the U.S., making them an ideal partner for Thredd clients seeking to launch, scale and operate prepaid and debit propositions with confidence. Together, we are giving companies a clearer path to bring innovative card experiences to U.S. consumers and businesses."

"Sutton Bank has a long history of working with fintechs, program managers and technology partners to support card innovation in the U.S.," said Darryl Clukey, Chief Payments Officer at Sutton Bank. "Thredd brings a strong portfolio of global clients and a modern processing platform built for scale. We are pleased to work together to support companies that are looking to launch high-quality prepaid and debit card programs in the U.S. market."

The agreement is part of Thredd's broader strategy to support clients across multiple geographies through a flexible, partner-led issuing ecosystem. By adding Sutton Bank as a U.S. bank partner, Thredd is further strengthening its ability to help fintechs, digital banks and embedded finance providers expand into the U.S. while maintaining continuity across their global card program operations.

About Sutton Bank

Founded in 1878, Sutton Bank is an Ohio-based independent community bank with deep experience in payments and card issuing. Sutton Bank's payments business has supported hundreds of card programs and partnerships across card networks, processors, program managers and fintech companies. Through Sutton Payments, the bank supports a broad range of modern payments and card program needs, including BIN sponsorship, issuing services and fintech program support.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai.

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Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com