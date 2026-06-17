FlexGen expands market leadership by bringing its energy management system, including power plant controls, analytics, site-level SCADA, integration abilities, and lifecycle services, to Europe to reduce renewables curtailment and meet rising demand.

FlexGen's entry to the European market is improving operational performance, increasing availability, and unlocking greater returns for battery storage operators.

FlexGen's HybridOS software can maximise site performance, reduce downtime, and extend the lifespan of energy storage assets by providing project owners real-time data and visibility into asset health and conditions.

FlexGen Power Systems, LLC. ("FlexGen"), a leading battery energy storage solution and energy management software provider, announced today that it continues to grow its global business by building its presence in Europe to increase battery storage capacity on local grids, supporting energy reliability and affordability. FlexGen offers its energy management system, including power plant controls (PPC), analytics, and site-level supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), as well as services, such as lifecycle services, integration abilities, and data centre leadership, to the European market to improve operational performance, increase availability, and unlock greater returns for battery storage developers and operators.

"As Europe faces rising energy prices, high curtailment rates, and rising demand from electrification, FlexGen's advanced software and services will meet local grid challenges and solve for energy independence, reliability, and affordability," said Mike Wallace, Managing Director for Europe at FlexGen. "Europe represents a significant growth opportunity for FlexGen, and I look forward to building out our team to provide highly available, high-performance battery storage to the market for not only stand-alone and co-located BESS, but also for data centre applications."

FlexGen Builds its Presence with Customers, Projects Underway in Nordics, UK, Portugal, Ukraine

FlexGen has been awarded projects across the UK, Finland, and Sweden to boost availability, reduce risk, and improve asset management through its software and service offerings. These projects will be able to store excess energy from renewables and discharge when demand is high and prices spike.

For the data centre market, FlexGen's solutions, coupled with practical experience controlling battery storage paired with gas turbines, can speed up interconnection, lower operating costs, provide reliable cut-overs, and support power quality, along with expertly managing AI transient loads and demands of LLMs.

FlexGen's Team in Europe Brings Deep Expertise

FlexGen's European team is led by Mike Wallace, who brings over 30 years of global leadership experience to his role as Managing Director for Europe. Mike joins FlexGen with deep expertise in battery energy storage systems (BESS), global business development, and software-driven energy solutions, with the proven ability to scale and transform businesses worldwide.

"Building on our strong relationships and growing presence in the market, we are committed to working with customers to create more energy capacity and meet market-specific needs through battery storage and solar projects across Europe," Mike Wallace added.

FlexGen is focused on building its local team of experts to support battery storage projects and employs staff across the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Poland, and soon, Germany. It is also quickly progressing through UL testing and VDE Prototype Certification to strengthen its offering in different markets across the continent, such as Germany.

FlexGen's Leading Software and Services Increase Availability, Unlocks Revenue

FlexGen's HybridOS is a hardware-agnostic energy management system (EMS) that includes controls, analytics, and site-level SCADA and PPC, offering advanced analytics and AI-driven insights that allow energy storage owners to deploy diverse power market strategies and integrate various generation forms, enhancing grid stability and economic returns. HybridOS maximises site performance, reduces downtime and extends the lifespan of energy storage assets by providing real-time data and visibility into asset health and conditions. This advanced software can deliver industry-leading 99% availability at the site-level when paired with lifecycle services, proactive remote monitoring, and analytics, which creates additional revenue opportunities for asset owners.

For more information about FlexGen's work in Europe, visit us at Booth B2.111 at Smarter E Europe in Munich, Germany June 23-25, or visit our website: https://www.flexgen.com/.

About FlexGen Power Systems, LLC. FlexGen provides industry-leading software and services for deploying, managing and optimizing battery energy storage systems. FlexGen leverages decades of software, engineering, and procurement expertise to solve today's toughest energy challenges that enable the transition to a modern electric grid. FlexGen HybridOS energy management software seamlessly integrates with any battery OEM and offers advanced analytics and AI-driven insights that allow energy storage owners to deploy diverse power market strategies and integrate various generation forms, enhancing grid stability and economic returns. Serving 25+ GWh and 200+ energy storage systems in 10+ countries, FlexGen is trusted by the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, network operators, government agencies, and industrial companies in the world.

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Contacts:

Media Inquiries: flexgen@ink-co.com