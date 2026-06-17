EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Agriturismo Gatti Winery in Camino, Italy



17.06.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ORLANDO, FL - June 17, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Agriturismo Gatti Winery, a boutique winery and hospitality destination located in the historic village of Camino in Italy's renowned Monferrato region.

The proposed acquisition represents a significant step in Pride Holdings Group's strategy to build a diversified portfolio of hospitality, tourism, entertainment, and lifestyle assets while establishing a presence within one of Italy's most respected wine-producing regions.

Nestled among the rolling vineyards and countryside of Monferrato, Agriturismo Gatti Winery is known for its wine production, authentic Italian hospitality, and scenic destination experiences. The property offers Pride Holdings Group the opportunity to participate in the growing global demand for experiential travel, wine tourism, culinary experiences, and destination events.

"The signing of this Letter of Intent marks an exciting milestone in our long-term vision for Pride Holdings Group," said Tim Majors, Chief Operating Officer of Pride Holdings Group. "Agriturismo Gatti Winery represents a unique opportunity to combine hospitality, tourism, events, and premium wine experiences within a world-class destination. We believe this asset aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring distinctive properties that offer both operational growth potential and long-term value creation."

Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, the parties will conduct due diligence and negotiate definitive transaction documents. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and execution of final agreements.

Upon successful completion of the transaction, Pride Holdings Group intends to evaluate opportunities to expand wine production, enhance hospitality offerings, develop event programming, and explore future integration with the company's broader hospitality and membership initiatives.

About Pride Holdings Group

Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Relations

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