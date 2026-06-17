Delinea Named a Growth and Innovation Leader in Frost Radar: Privileged Access Management 2026

Company recognized as a leader for the third time among top Privileged Access Management vendors, reflecting strong market momentum and platform depth in AI era

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security control plane that secures access across human, machine, and AI identities, has been recognized as a Growth Index Leader and Innovation Index Leader in the Frost Radar: Privileged Access Management (PAM) 2026 report. The recognition reflects Delinea's combination of strong market momentum, operational simplicity, and continued investment in AI-driven privilege controls across complex, hybrid environments.

The Frost Radar analyzed the top 11 PAM vendors globally based on market share and worldwide business presence and evaluated them across innovation, platform depth, AI adoption, ecosystem integration, R&D investment, revenue growth, geographic execution, and customer alignment.

"Being recognized as both a Growth and Innovation leader by Frost & Sullivan reflects what we set out to build: a PAM platform that doesn't make organizations choose between security depth and business agility," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "As privilege extends to machine identities and AI agents, the ability to govern access continuously and at scale is what separates effective security programs from ones that slow the business down."

Frost & Sullivan's Innovation Index highlights several key strengths of the Delinea Platform:

Unified platform with fast time to value : The Delinea Platform consolidates credential vaulting, session monitoring, JIT/JEP controls, and MFA enforcement in a single control plane. Implementations are measured in weeks, not months, across SaaS, hybrid, multicloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments.

: The Delinea Platform consolidates credential vaulting, session monitoring, JIT/JEP controls, and MFA enforcement in a single control plane. Implementations are measured in weeks, not months, across SaaS, hybrid, multicloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. AI-powered intelligence with Iris Auditing : In 2025, Delinea launched Iris Auditing, a native AI engine embedded in the platform that enables real-time session analysis and anomaly detection, along with AI agent discovery, human/machine/agentic access analytics, and ISPM for on-premises AD environments.

: In 2025, Delinea launched Iris Auditing, a native AI engine embedded in the platform that enables real-time session analysis and anomaly detection, along with AI agent discovery, human/machine/agentic access analytics, and ISPM for on-premises AD environments. Alignment with PAM megatrends : Delinea's roadmap reflects continuous discovery, zero standing privilege (ZSP), ephemeral/JIT access, agentic AI access governance, CIEM, IGA/ITDR/ISPM integration, and early adoption of quantum-safe encryption algorithms.

: Delinea's roadmap reflects continuous discovery, zero standing privilege (ZSP), ephemeral/JIT access, agentic AI access governance, CIEM, IGA/ITDR/ISPM integration, and early adoption of quantum-safe encryption algorithms. Extensive integration ecosystem: Delinea's platform includes over 600 prebuilt integrations across more than 145 vendors, spanning ITSM/ITOM, SIEM, SOAR, IAM, MFA, IGA, cloud platforms, endpoint protection, databases, and infrastructure tools-enabling bidirectional identity risk signal sharing and automated remediation workflows.

"Delinea stands out as a Growth and Innovation leader on the Frost Radar, combining strong revenue momentum and operational simplicity," said Ying Ting Neoh, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Since consolidating core PAM functions into a unified platform, Delinea has demonstrated consistent follow-through, expanding platform depth, scalability, and runtime relevance rather than remaining at the level of architectural consolidation."

The Frost Radar's Growth Index recognizes Delinea as one of the PAM market's leading vendors, driven by strong market share gains, global momentum, and a go-to-market strategy built for scale. In 2025, Delinea's estimated year-over-year growth outpaced the overall PAM market growth rate of 19.7%. The company maintains a strong anchor in North America, with accelerating expansion in EMEA and APAC, and a growing presence in Latin America - with double-digit growth expected globally, supported by SaaS-based deployments.

In 2025, Delinea was named a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition Award in Non-Human Identity (NHI) Solutions. The company was also recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar: NHI Solutions 2025, earning the highest score for innovation.

To learn more about Delinea's recognition and capabilities, download a copy of the full Frost Radar: Privileged Access Management 2026 report: https://delinea.com/resources/frost-and-sullivan-radar-report-privileged-access-management

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane enterprises trust to secure access across human, machine, and AI identities in on-prem, multi-cloud, and dynamic environments. Built for the AI era, Delinea continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least-privilege access in real time through just-in-time runtime authorization. By replacing static privileges with contextual, policy-based access decisions, Delinea helps organizations reduce risk, simplify governance, and move toward Zero Standing Privilege. Easy to deploy and built to scale, Delinea enables security teams to maintain control without slowing down the business, with deployment in weeks, not months, up to 90% fewer resources required, and 99.995% uptime. Learn more at Delinea.com.

Media Contact Justin Ordman Corporate Communications Director PR@delinea.com