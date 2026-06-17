Quest Software Inc.: Clearlake-backed Quest Software Acquires Anetac to Advance Identity Security for the Agentic AI Era

Acquisition Strengthens Quest's Security Platform with AI-Powered, Continuous Visibility into Human, Non-human, and Agentic Identities

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced it has acquired Anetac, a provider of AI-powered identity security for human, non-human, and agentic identities. The acquisition strengthens Quest's position in identity security in Microsoft ecosystems, extending its platform with continuous visibility into identity access, privilege behavior, and access chains.

As AI and automation accelerate the proliferation of non-human identities, Quest is advancing its capabilities in agentic identity security - helping organizations see every identity, understand every access relationship, and address one of the fastest-growing attack surfaces in the enterprise.

"Identity security in the agentic AI era is one of the biggest risks enterprises face. By bringing Anetac's innovative approach to non-human and agentic identity monitoring and security into Quest, we are able to take on this heightened challenge, helping customers gain full visibility and control over all identities across their environments," said Tim Page, CEO, Quest Software.

"Identity is rapidly emerging as one of the most important security layers in an AI-driven world," said Prashant Mehrotra and Paul Huber, Partners and Managing Directors at Clearlake. "With this shift accelerating rapidly, the need for real-time behavioral intelligence and governance has never been greater. We believe Quest is uniquely positioned to help organizations address this challenge, and Anetac's capabilities further strengthen Quest's ability to deliver differentiated identity security solutions for customers globally."

The rapid adoption of agentic AI is creating a new class of identity risk that most security teams are not equipped to see. Anetac extends identity discovery beyond directories to provide continuous visibility into identities, access chains, and privilege inheritance across hybrid and AI-driven environments - where legacy identity tools leave organizations blind.

Machine identities - service accounts, APIs, bots, and workloads - now outnumber human users by up to 82:1. Anetac provides continuous discovery, classification, and lifecycle management for these identities, enabling organizations to reduce risk, enforce least-privilege access, and meet compliance requirements across human, non-human, and agentic identities.

Together, Quest and Anetac will deliver a more comprehensive identity security platform that enables organizations to discover, understand, govern, and secure identities across their environments. Customers will benefit from enhanced visibility, stronger security posture, accelerated compliance, and improved resilience against identity-based threats as AI adoption continues to accelerate.

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges through trusted, AI-ready data, secure identities, and modernized platforms. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager founded in 2006 with over $185 billion of assets under management. Clearlake offers a broad range of investment solutions across private equity, credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments, and other related private market strategies. Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses across multiple sectors. The firm aims to drive value through its active, hands-on operating approach, O.P.S. (Operations, People, Strategy), which combines deep operational expertise with strategic and talent-focused initiatives. Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains 14 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Quest Software

Matt Hurst

805-403-3932

matt.hurst@quest.com

For Clearlake

Clearlake

Tasha Pelio

310-400-8879

tasha.pelio@clearlake.com