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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 14:12 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 31 May 2026, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 17 July 2026.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 17 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.