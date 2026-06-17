After a Deep Analysis of the Company, AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC., Starts the Process to Reorganize Aspects of The Company To Strengthen It's Future

After a Deep Analysis of the Company, AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC Markets:AGDY), DES MOINES, IA, Starts the Process to Reorganize Aspects of The Company To Strengthen It's Future .

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / AGRI-DYNAMICS INC REINVENTS ITSELF

ESTABLISHES MORE DETAILED FOCUS

COMPREHENSIVE LAND MANAGEMENT

COMPLETE NATURAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

USE OF NON-TOXIC ADVANCED PLASMA TECHNOLOGY

Investors have wondered over the years about the company's direction and focus. Originally an agricultural company incorporated in 1961, involved in farming development, equipment sales, and servicing, the company reinvented itself under new management, but that change was not easily understood or accepted. The direction of the company remains in agriculture with an aim of self sustaining farm development communities, while also focusing on precious metal mining to build asset value for the company with the goal of enriching investors through gold dividends. In addition the company plans to utilize advanced non toxic plasma processing technology. With the company's mining engineer, who has extensive geological experience, several locations have been isolated to make claims that have shown precious metals in assays, supporting that aim.

COMPANY TO ADDRESS VARIOUS INQUIRIES

WORKING WITH PROFESSIONAL CONSULTANTS AND DIRECTORS

PLANNED EXPANSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

After a recent analysis of the company, certain discussions were raised regarding its directors, executives, and other matters. These questions have been made before over the years by the CEO Joseph Amram, as well as others, with the need to address these inquiries. These points were in regard to the management, team of consultants, directors, capital structure, as well as the focus and direction of the company. Even though the focus of the company will not change, it's important to make it much clearer and easier to understand the scope and vision of the company. Unlike others who have created a convergence among seemingly divergent industries and sectors, Mr. Amram sees beyond what is considered divergent sectors and company subsidiaries. With each subsidiary working together to increase shareholder value.

NEW CORPORATE STRUCTURE FOR GROWTH

UPDATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

CREATION OF FLEXIBLE AND STRONGER CAPITAL STRUCTURE

SUBSIDIARY STRUCTURE CREATED FOR ACQUISITIONS

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Joseph Amram, was aware of the need to make changes to strengthen specific areas of the Company to alleviate investor concerns. AGRI-DYNAMICS is therefore making various changes to its Articles of Incorporation, Corporate and Capital Structure that have been planned for a long time. "Updating our Capital Structure to make it less of a concern for new investors, as well as allow for the ability to add additional subsidiaries, was always our intention for the ability to easily add companies that are acquired. This structure has been created to allow acquired company founders certain privileges and company support with the goal of going public in the future. We are now in the position to implement these changes after review by our legal team." Says Joseph Amram. "There are many changes we are putting into place, some of which include the changing of our Board of Directors, including the expansion of our management team, consultants, and advisors with additional industry professionals. "

CEO ESTABLISHES PLAN TO RETIRE COMPANY SHARES

STRATEGY ESTABLISHED TO RETIRE SHARES

REDUCTION OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IMPLEMENTED

THE COMPANY WILL NOT CONDUCT A REVERSE SPLIT

In addition, the Company also plans to address questions from our investors regarding the outstanding and available shares of the company that have caused a considerable amount of uncertainty as to possible dilution. This issue has been hanging over the company for many years and has spurred Mr. Amram to create a financial strategy to implement the retirement of shares on a large scale to reduce the company's outstanding shares. the company board of directors has to start reduced the available shares of the company from 52 billion shares to 8 billion. It is also important to note one thing that the company has been clear on and will never change: the guarantee that the Company will never do a reverse split. "We are all dedicated to working for our investors, and we will never do anything that will be detrimental to the Company's shareholders nor erode their investment in the shares. Our goal is to increase the value of our shares for our shareholders and not decrease it."

About AGRI-DYNAMICS INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC PINK:AGDY) is a multi-sector resource development company focused on gold, silver, and critical mineral assets, alongside agricultural and land development opportunities. The company is actively pursuing mining acquisitions, exploration programs, and production-stage opportunities across the United States.

The Company is in the mineral, agricultural and energy sectors. The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver, and EV battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa County, CA, near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "pocket mine" contains free milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt," and has produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold. with a value of over $8,900,000,000 dollars at the price of $4,600 an ounce. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold-bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700-foot level, additional gold reserves still remain, as other past-producing mines in the area had shafts reaching a depth of over 3,000 feet.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Website https://www.Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

Precious Metals https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

News https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Financial Disclosures https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: Agri-Dynamics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/after-a-deep-analysis-of-the-company-agri-dynamics-inc.-starts-t-1170394