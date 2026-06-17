Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited: SurancePlus Exceeds Return Targets, Delivering 29.3% and 43.4% Annualized Returns on Tokenized Reinsurance Offerings

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ,, (the "Company"), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced annualized returns of 29.3% and 43.4% for investors in its 2025-2026 EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re tokenized reinsurance offerings, exceeding the offerings' original target returns of 20% and 42%, respectively. The results further demonstrate the ability of SurancePlus' tokenized real-world asset (RWA) platform to provide investors with access to institutional-quality reinsurance investments and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The results highlight the strength of SurancePlus' underwriting strategy and demonstrate the ability of its tokenized reinsurance offerings to generate attractive returns while providing investors exposure to an asset class that is not correlated to the capital markets.

The Company believes these results further validate the growing demand for tokenized real-world assets and the value of providing investors with direct access to institutional-quality reinsurance opportunities through a transparent, blockchain-based structure.

The Company also announced that it has fully repaid the $1.0 million short-term promissory note previously disclosed on February 11, 2026, together with all accrued interest. Following this repayment, Oxbridge has no outstanding debt obligations on its balance sheet, further strengthening the Company's financial position and providing additional flexibility to pursue its strategic growth initiatives

To learn more about SurancePlus, visit www.SurancePlus.com.

Jay Madhu,Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus,commented: "We are pleased to have exceeded the original return targets for both offerings. These results validate our underwriting approach, demonstrate the strength of tokenized reinsurance as an investable asset class, and reinforce the value of providing investors access to institutional-quality reinsurance opportunities through a transparent blockchain-based structure."

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR OXBRW ) ("Oxbridge") is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs") as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors - all achieved without the use of leverage.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

JMadhu@OxbridgeRe.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 30th March 2026 and in our other filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.