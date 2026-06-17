Mitesco, Inc.: Mitesco Forges Exclusive Coaching Partnership with Brian Moses to Accelerate RoboAgent Growth and Adoption

Brian Moses Coaching and Seminars to Provide Exclusive Coaching Content, Sales Training, and Strategic Guidance for Mitesco's AI-Powered Real Estate Platform

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), through its Vero Technology Ventures division, today announced a strategic partnership with Brian Moses, founder of Brian Moses Coaching and Seminars and co-founder of BrianMoses.ai, who will serve as the exclusive third-party coaching provider for the Company's RoboAgent platform. Additional information regarding Brian Moses, his coaching organization, and his AI-powered training platform can be found at www.brianmoses.com and www.brianmoses.ai.



Under the agreement, Brian Moses will provide coaching content, sales training materials, educational resources, workflows, scripts, videos, strategic guidance, and real-world expertise designed to help real estate professionals improve productivity, lead conversion, client engagement, and business growth.

RoboAgent is being developed as an AI-powered workflow, productivity, and coaching platform that combines automation, intelligent task management, and professional coaching content to help agents operate more efficiently and effectively. Investors, agents, and industry professionals can learn more about the platform by viewing the RoboAgent overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3hDsZ1SpYQ.

"We are excited to welcome Brian Moses as our exclusive coaching partner for RoboAgent," said Brian Valania, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Mitesco, Inc. "Brian has built a reputation for delivering practical, results-driven coaching that helps agents grow their businesses. As a nationally recognized real estate coach, trainer, consultant, and keynote speaker, Brian brings a unique combination of industry expertise, leadership, and proven methodologies that will strengthen RoboAgent's ability to help agents achieve measurable results."

As part of the partnership, Moses will provide ongoing coaching content and strategic support to drive the continued growth and evolution of the RoboAgent platform. The agreement also establishes an exclusive coaching relationship within RoboAgent, creating a unique combination of artificial intelligence, workflow automation, and professional coaching tailored specifically for real estate professionals.

"I believe the future of real estate productivity lies at the intersection of coaching, accountability, and technology," said Brian Moses. "RoboAgent represents a unique opportunity to bring proven coaching methodologies into an AI-powered environment that can help agents perform at a higher level every day. I am excited to collaborate with Mitesco and contribute to the platform's success."

The parties view this agreement as the foundation for a long-term relationship as RoboAgent continues its rollout and market expansion. By combining artificial intelligence, automation, and expert coaching content, RoboAgent aims to deliver a differentiated solution for real estate professionals seeking to increase efficiency, improve client engagement, and accelerate business growth.

ABOUT ROBOAGENT

RoboAgent is an AI-powered real estate productivity platform designed to help agents identify priorities, manage opportunities, improve follow-up execution, and drive better business outcomes. By integrating data from multiple sources, including CRM and MLS systems, and delivering intelligent recommendations, RoboAgent seeks to simplify the daily workflow of real estate professionals and help them focus on the actions that matter most. The platform combines artificial intelligence, workflow automation, and professional coaching methodologies to improve productivity, accountability, and business growth.

ABOUT BRIAN MOSES

Brian Moses is the founder of Brian Moses Coaching and Seminars and co-founder of BrianMoses.ai. He is a nationally recognized real estate coach, trainer, consultant, keynote speaker, and business strategist who has helped thousands of real estate professionals improve sales performance, leadership development, agent productivity, and business growth. Through coaching programs, seminars, workshops, and speaking engagements across North America, Brian is recognized for delivering practical, actionable strategies that produce measurable results for agents, teams, brokerages, and industry organizations.

In addition to his coaching and speaking business, Brian is a co-founder of BrianMoses.ai, an innovative AI-powered platform designed to provide real estate professionals with on-demand access to proven coaching methodologies, scripts, accountability systems, and business development resources.

Brian Moses

Email: brian@brianmoses.com

Phone: (603) 860-1104

Website: www.brianmoses.com

AI Platform: www.brianmoses.ai

ABOUT MITESCO, INC.

Mitesco (OTCQB: MITI) is a growth-oriented technology company focused on platforms that improve efficiency, access, and affordability. With deep experience in business transformation, the Company deploys capital toward both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.

Investor Contact:

Jimmy Caplan

jimmycaplan@me.com

(512) 329-9505

Company Contact:

Brian Valania

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Mitesco, Inc.

bvalania@centcoreusa.com

(610) 888-7509

ABOUT CENTCORE, LLC

Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc., is the Company's dedicated data center business unit. Centcore provides secure, scalable cloud services tailored to modern enterprise and public sector needs. Centcore is a trusted provider across industries, offering certified infrastructure and high-availability solutions.

For more information visit www.centcoreusa.com.

ABOUT VERO TECHNOLOGY VENTURES, LLC

Vero Technology Ventures is Mitesco's venture arm investing in productivity-driven cloud technologies designed for business and government applications. Areas of focus include infrastructure, process automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, and data center tooling. Entrepreneurs seeking capital and collaboration are invited to connect at info@mitescoinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements related to expansion into new operations, data center development, software development initiatives, commercialization efforts, product deployment, strategic partnerships, coaching content development, market adoption, future functionality, and strategic growth initiatives.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including financing availability, execution risk, market acceptance of products and services, litigation exposure, software development challenges, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, customer adoption rates, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Mitesco undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.



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