Asia Broadband Inc.: Asia Broadband Closes Over $3.2 Million Strategic Land Acquisition and Infrastructure Development Plan at Etzatlan Gold & Silver Processing Plant

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has completed an acquisition of two land parcels that sit adjacent to the Company's Etzatlan gold and silver processing plant in Jalisco, Mexico. The completed acquisition represents a key infrastructure development component to the future expansion plans at the Etzatlan plant.

The strategic land acquisition plan for the Etzatlan facility was part of the Company's overall development plan from the beginning. With the acquisition successfully closed, the Company is working through a site improvement plan to enhance the efficiency of the Etzatlan plant operation.

Key components of the land parcel acquisition include additional capacity for tailings ponds, incoming ore patio, staff living quarters, and other infrastructure components that will enhance the efficiency of the facility. Additional space on the land will also enable the Company to potentially develop a gold smelting facility at this location. The smelting facility would further vertically integrate the processing operations at the plant and add to the Company's bottom line.

Total expenditure for the land acquisition and site improvement project is over $3.2 million USD. Future expenditures related to a potential gold smelting facility will be an additional capital expansion cost.

"The closing of this land acquisition is an important step in the strategic Etzatlan plant expansion program," said Chris Torres, CEO of Asia Broadband. "We are gaining more land around the Etzatlan plant that will enable us to expand capacity and improve efficiency while laying the groundwork for additional downstream production at the facility."

The Etzatlan facility represents a cornerstone of AABB's gold and silver production operations. As the Company develops additional land and continues infrastructure expansion projects at the Etzatlan plant, the Company will position the facility for improved efficiency and additional future production with processing options.

Company will report additional information related to these expansion activities as it becomes available.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:



General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com

Phone:





702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.