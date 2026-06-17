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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Starvia Automotive Launches Hybrid-First, Low-Risk Trial-Order Program for Dealers Across the Gulf, Africa and Latin America

GUANGZHOU, China, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starvia Automotive, a China-based automotive export service company, today introduced a hybrid-first, low-risk trial-order program to help dealers, importers, and fleet operators across the Gulf, Africa, and Latin America begin importing Chinese new energy vehicles with smaller initial commitments.

The program lets buyers place small trial orders to test specific models in their market before scaling up. Each order is supported end to end - model selection, supplier communication, vehicle condition review, pre-shipment inspection, export documentation, logistics, and delivery.

Why Hybrids First

In many markets across the Gulf, Africa, and Latin America, fuel prices and uneven charging infrastructure shape purchase decisions. Where charging access still varies, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) models offer a lower-risk entry point than fully electric vehicles, pairing strong fuel efficiency with the flexibility to operate where charging is limited. Starvia is prioritizing hybrid SUVs suited to local conditions while continuing to support EVs where charging is more established.

A spokesperson for Starvia Automotive said: "A large first order is a real risk in a new market. A small trial order lets buyers test the right model, see how it performs locally, and build confidence before scaling."

Running-cost, range, and pricing figures vary by model, trim, and destination; Starvia advises buyers to confirm current local specifications before ordering. With Arabic-language access at https://www.starviaauto.com/ar, the company serves buyers across the Gulf, Africa, and Latin America.

About Starvia Automotive

Starvia Automotive is a China-based automotive export service company supporting overseas customers with vehicle sourcing, export coordination, inspection assistance, documentation, logistics, and delivery for electric, hybrid, and other passenger vehicles made in China.

Media Contact

Company Name: Starvia Automotive
Contact Person: Jason Yang
Email: business@starviaauto.com
Country: China
Website: https://www.starviaauto.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starvia-automotive-launches-hybrid-first-low-risk-trial-order-program-for-dealers-across-the-gulf-africa-and-latin-america-302802953.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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