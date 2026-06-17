Developers from South Korea are planning to build a 500 MW solar project in Zambia. According to an update shared by Zambia's Ministry of Information and Media, a delegation from Korea, including Seoul-headquartered energy and infrastructure firm KS Eco Solutions Holding Limited, recently met with Zambian stakeholders and the government of Zambia to discuss a strategic partnership that would see a 500 MW solar project developed in ten phases, each consisting of a 50 MW generation unit. Installation would be carried out by technical teams from both South Korea and Zambia, the ministry says, while ...

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