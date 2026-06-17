Celebrus Launches Celebrus AI: Bringing Conversational Analytics to Live, Identity-Resolved Compliant Data

Any enterprise team can now ask questions and get trusted answers from complete, real-time behavioral data, without moving data outside their environment, in the AI client they already use

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrus, the global leader in first-party behavioral data and digital identity resolution, today announced the launch of Celebrus AI - a new conversational analytics capability that allows business users to ask questions directly against Celebrus' real-time, identity-resolved customer data and receive trusted answers grounded in live, first-party behavioral data.

Celebrus AI works through the AI clients organizations already use - Anthropic Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and OpenAI ChatGPT - connected via the Celebrus Operations Server and MCP, which runs entirely within the customer's own virtual private cloud (VPC) environment against the Celebrus data model that has been perfected over the many years.

The new offering empowers enterprise teams with a faster, more intuitive way to understand customer behavior, recover insight, and act on complete customer journey data, ending reliance on dashboards, SQL, and long data-team queues. Built on the same verified Celebrus data model that has been used for years around the globe, it gives organizations consistent answers across every analytics interface. No new interface to learn. No data leaving the customer's boundary. No analyst queue to join. Better data, instant answers.

"There are a million articles out there that call out bad data as the inhibitor to realizing the power of AI," said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus. "For years, brands have struggled with incomplete digital identity, fragmented behavioral profiles, and data that arrive too late to act on and that they are never confident in. Celebrus was built for this moment. Every decision we have made over 26 years has been about capturing complete, trusted behavioral data and making it immediately useful and accurate. Celebrus AI is that vision fully realized. Brands can now get a trusted answer from their own data, in the tools they already use, without waiting and without compromise in a fully compliant manner."

Celebrus AI launches with the following capabilities:

- Conversational analytics that enable any business user to ask natural-language questions and receive answers grounded in live, first-party behavioral data

- Complete identity resolution across anonymous, pre-login, and authenticated visitors; including the behavioral signals most platforms cannot see both across all digital domains and devices

- Support for Anthropic Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and OpenAI ChatGPT from day one in the initial launch

- A single trusted data model shared across Celebrus AI, Celebrus Digital Analytics, and Celebrus Metabase with consistent numbers across every interface

- Deployment within the customer's own virtual private cloud (VPC) environment keeping data and AI queries within the customer's boundary, under their governance and control

Built on Data Most AI Tools Cannot Access

While AI features have proliferated across the martech landscape, most are constrained by the same underlying problem: incomplete identity, invisible anonymous visitors, and behavioral signals that arrive in batches hours after the fact. AI built on incomplete data produces incomplete answers.

Celebrus AI is different because the data underneath it is different. Celebrus captures 100% of first-party behavioral data across web, mobile, device, and session, including behavior from visitors who have never logged in, and resolves that activity into persistent, enriched identity profiles in milliseconds. The result is a behavioral picture that reflects a brand's full audience, not just the authenticated slice their other tools can see.

This is not a new direction for Celebrus. It is the outcome of 26 years of deliberate, data-first decisions. Every architectural decision - tag-free capture, millisecond-latency data delivery, identity resolution across all three states of the visitor lifecycle millisecond, single-tenant private cloud deployment, consent built in from the ground up - was made before AI made it matter.

"The future of analytics is not more dashboards," said Ant Phillips, Chief Technology Officer at Celebrus. "It is being able to ask a business question and immediately receive a trusted answer. Celebrus AI brings that to life by combining conversational analytics with the complete behavioral data, real-time identity resolution, and governance capabilities that enterprise teams require. We built the data right. Now anyone can ask it anything."

Open by Design, Controlled by the Enterprise

Celebrus AI is LLM-agnostic. Brands connect through the AI client already approved by their security and governance teams (Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and ChatGPT) via the Celebrus Operations Server, which runs inside the customer's own private cloud. As AI providers continue to evolve, brands benefit from model improvements automatically, with no lock-in and no proprietary interface to adopt. Every answer shows which tool produced it. Every query is parameterized, schema-validated, and auditable. The data never moves.

Celebrus Cloud is delivered as a fully managed, single-tenant VPC. Behavioral data remains inside the customer's environment, under their governance, and is never moved into shared infrastructure. AI queries run inside the same boundary.

For enterprises in banking, insurance, healthcare, and financial services, where the relationship between AI and sensitive behavioral data is under active scrutiny, this deployment model provides a meaningful operational advantage. Brands can bring conversational analytics to their most complete behavioral data while maintaining full control over where it lives, how it is accessed, and which AI provider is used.

Celebrus AI is designed to help teams close the gap between having complete behavioral data and being able to use it. Marketers, analysts, digital teams, fraud teams, and business leaders can ask questions such as why conversion dropped, which journeys are underperforming, where customers are abandoning, or which behaviors may signal risk. This helps organizations unlock more value from the customer data they already own.

About Celebrus

Celebrus Technologies is a global leader in first-party behavioral data and digital identity resolution and customer analytics, publicly traded on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (CLBS) and deployed across more than 35 countries. For 26 years, Celebrus has built the most complete and accurate picture of the digital customer available - capturing 100% of behavioral activity from the first interaction, resolving identity across anonymous, pre-login, and authenticated states, and streaming enriched profiles in milliseconds into the tools organizations already use. Clients include 3 of the top 5 global banks, top 10 insurers, major healthcare providers, and leading airlines - enterprises where data accuracy, privacy, and trust are non-negotiable.

Celebrus deploys as a fully managed, single-tenant private cloud and is compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and global privacy regulations. For more information, visit www.celebrus.com.

Press Contact:

Jennifer Usher

PR for Celebrus

jennifer@usherconsultancy.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrus-launches-celebrus-ai-bringing-conversational-analytics-to-live-identity-resolved-compliant-data-302800981.html