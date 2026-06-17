Skymantics Europe, SL: Skymantics Europe Joins BDVA to Overcome Data Scarcity Barriers in European AI Adoption

Providing fully GDPR-compliant synthetic population datasets to unlock paralyzed AI initiatives in Europe.

ZARAGOZA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Skymantics Europe, developer of the DataGenesis AI software, today announced it has joined the Big Data Value Association (BDVA). This membership marks a pivotal step in Skymantics Europe's mission to help overcome one of the major barriers to European AI adoption, namely "data scarcity": availability of large quantities of high-quality data, compliant with GDPR and European AI Act.

As European governments and businesses accelerate the AI adoption for complex decision-support environments, they face a recurring "Compliance Paradox": the need for high-fidelity data to drive innovation versus the legal requirement to protect citizen privacy. Skymantics Europe resolves this tension via DataGenesis, its proprietary software engine that generates behavioral digital twins mathematically indistinguishable from production datasets, yet containing zero real-world records.

"How many European Digital Twin initiatives are paralyzed simply due to the unavailability of reliable data to test and train AI models and applications before taking them to production?" asked Antonio Correas, CEO of Skymantics Europe. "We need to be compliant with European legislation and protect citizen privacy, but we can't be left behind in the AI adoption because real-world data is siloed or made inaccessible by law. We have the means to create accurate, synthetic data to overcome data scarcity issues and we should use it to accelerate European AI adoption."

By collaborating within the BDVA ecosystem, Skymantics Europe aims to introduce its functional isomorphic population data across high-risk public sector environments. The company is actively focusing on scaling its simulation capabilities for European Tax Administrations to optimize their testing capabilities, alongside expanding its digital twin frameworks for Smart Cities, Civil Security, and Defense systems where real-world operational data is heavily siloed or restricted.

To demonstrate the real-world scalability of this approach, DataGenesis has been successfully used to create a number of artificial populations. These include, for example, a synthetic replica of Spain's entire population of 47 million inhabitants, or a population of 13 million U.S. taxpayers utilized for software testing purposes by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) since 2023. These highly granular populations are "born synthetic" with zero real-world data, age and evolve over time and allow injection rare events for stress-testing purposes.

Figure 1: DataGenesis sample displaying a visualization of an Average Household Income in Spain, microdata of a hypothetical two-person synthetic household located in Madrid (Household ID 2504577).

To ensure these implementations meet the rigorous demands of government agencies and Tier-1 prime contractors, Skymantics Europe operates under a structured, TRL-driven (Technology Readiness Level) framework. This quality-first approach systematically de-risks new software capabilities, moving them reliably from initial validation to live, operational public sector deployment.

By joining the BDVA, Skymantics Europe is ready to collaborate with public sector innovators, tax authorities, and infrastructure planners to solve the data scarcity dilemma. For partnership inquiries, technical briefings, or further information, please contact:

Heidi Vilppola, Communications Manager

Skymantics Europe

heidi.vilppola@skymantics.com

About Skymantics Europe

Skymantics Europe is the developer of the DataGenesis AI software that generates mathematically accurate, large synthetic populations and digital twins. The benefit of these "born-private, functional isomorphic population datasets" is that they are exact mirrors of the existing populations, age and behave realistically over time, but contain zero personally identifiable information (PII), making them instantly compliant with the GDPR and the European AI Act. One of the major barriers to AI adoption in Europe is the data scarcity: availability of large quantities of high-quality data that helps to train and test AI models and applications. DataGenesis aims at helping to solve this problem.

About Big Data Value Association (BDVA)

BDVA is an industry-driven international not-for-profit organisation, headquartered in Brussels, with over 250 members all over Europe, including large, small and medium-sized industries, start-ups as well as research and user organisations. Their focus is on Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. BDVA is at the crossroads between technology and policy, and between research, innovation and value creation for industry and society. The association addresses challenges from a multi-disciplinary perspective, combining technology with legal, business and societal aspects. BDVA believes in innovation through experimentation, collaboration, and co-learning. They help advance and promote areas such as big data technologies and services, data platforms and data spaces, Industrial AI, data-driven value creation, standardisation and skills.

SOURCE: Skymantics Europe, SL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/skymantics-europe-joins-bdva-to-overcome-data-scarcity-barriers-i-1176475