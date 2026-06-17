Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Agility PR Solutions, the enterprise-grade media intelligence platform for communications teams, today launched the Agility Agent, bringing agentic media intelligence to the platform: a capability that turns a single natural-language prompt into a complete, stakeholder-ready executive media report. The Agility Agent interprets the communicator's goal and executes the full reporting workflow needed to fulfill it, replacing what has traditionally required manual configuration, curation, and assembly.

Communications leaders are increasingly accountable for business outcomes: reputation, market perception, and the decisions executives make from them. Yet their teams still lose hours to the mechanics of reporting: building Boolean searches, cleaning data, designing briefings, and coordinating distribution. The intelligence that should be flowing across the organization to inform decision-making is stuck in the assembly line.

The Agility Agent is built to close that gap. The Agility Agent and the specialized agents it directs are purpose-built around autonomous, agent-driven workflows - not retrofitted onto legacy monitoring software - and grounded in two decades of media intelligence and PR analytics. The pairing is deliberate: autonomy is only as trustworthy as the data beneath it. Agility pairs high-fidelity media data with enterprise-grade architecture, so the agents are grounded in that data foundation rather than bolted on after the fact.

What the Agility Agent Brings to the Platform

The Agility Agent marks a shift from assistance to autonomy. Where earlier tools helped communicators complete individual tasks faster, the Agility Agent interprets intent and runs the entire reporting workflow end to end. It brings several new capabilities to the platform: natural-language intent interpretation that removes manual Boolean setup; autonomous orchestration of a team of specialized agents across curation, analysis, design, and delivery; reporting grounded in Agility's extensive licensed media dataset rather than open-web results; and an agent that arrives already aware of a brand's context rather than learning it from scratch.

How Agility's Agentic AI Media Intelligence Works

At the heart of this autonomous capability is the Agility Agent. A communicator describes what they need in plain language, for example, "a daily report on our brand across North America, focused on sentiment shifts and the narratives driving them". The Agility Agent then translates that concept into a precise, executable plan. It infers the reporting goal, timeframe, brands, and topics without manual Boolean configuration, then commissions and directs a team of specialized agents to carry the work through to a polished report. In effect, it executes the setup a senior analyst would when handed a brief: it translates the request into the parameters of a report - goal, scope, timeframe, and focus - then directs the specialized agents that produce it.

Unlike general-purpose chatbots, the Agility Agent operates against Agility's dataset of global media coverage, indexed with proprietary enrichments, and inclusive of licensed editorial content and behind-paywall sources. Every report is built on structured, verified, and comprehensive source data, ready for executive-level review.

Under the Agility Agent's direction, specialized agents execute the workflow:

Understand Intent: Interprets the business objective behind the request - the goal, brands, topics, and timeframe - and turns it into the plan that directs the rest of the workflow.

Interprets the business objective behind the request - the goal, brands, topics, and timeframe - and turns it into the plan that directs the rest of the workflow. Data Curation: Filters the coverage dataset, removing duplicates, passing mentions, and low-value noise so only meaningful coverage informs the report.

Filters the coverage dataset, removing duplicates, passing mentions, and low-value noise so only meaningful coverage informs the report. Narrative Synthesis: Distills the curated coverage into clear takeaways and themes, capturing the storylines, shifts, and talking points that matter most to decision-makers.

Distills the curated coverage into clear takeaways and themes, capturing the storylines, shifts, and talking points that matter most to decision-makers. Article Selection: Surfaces the individual stories that best illustrate each theme, ready for mention-level review.

Surfaces the individual stories that best illustrate each theme, ready for mention-level review. Data-Driven Insights: Generates data visuals to communicate key metrics including coverage volume, sentiment breakdowns, coverage by region, top authors and outlets, and more.

Generates data visuals to communicate key metrics including coverage volume, sentiment breakdowns, coverage by region, top authors and outlets, and more. Report Compilation: Designs and assembles a polished report in Agility's Canvas reporting framework, applying professional layout and structure automatically.

Designs and assembles a polished report in Agility's Canvas reporting framework, applying professional layout and structure automatically. Automated Distribution: Delivers the finalized report directly to designated stakeholder inboxes the moment it's ready.

Strategic Applications for Agentic Media Intelligence

Agility's agentic workflow applies across virtually any industry and function, from corporate communications and marketing to investor relations, public affairs, and executive leadership, because it is built around the questions enterprise teams are accountable for, not just the tasks they perform:

Brand reputation: How is the brand being perceived, and how is that shifting? Continuous insight into narratives, coverage trends, and sentiment, kept in front of leadership.

How is the brand being perceived, and how is that shifting? Continuous insight into narratives, coverage trends, and sentiment, kept in front of leadership. Crisis management: What's happening, and is our response working? Real-time mapping of viewpoints, sentiment movement, and post-crisis outcomes to guide rapid response.

What's happening, and is our response working? Real-time mapping of viewpoints, sentiment movement, and post-crisis outcomes to guide rapid response. Competitive intelligence: Where do we stand against rivals? Deep-dive insight into competitor announcements and share-of-voice dynamics to inform positioning.

Where do we stand against rivals? Deep-dive insight into competitor announcements and share-of-voice dynamics to inform positioning. Campaign & event analysis: Did it work, and how do we prove it? Measurement of reach, sentiment, and outcomes across launches, sponsorships, and integrated campaigns.

Did it work, and how do we prove it? Measurement of reach, sentiment, and outcomes across launches, sponsorships, and integrated campaigns. Industry & regulatory reporting: What's changing in our sector? Tracking of regulatory updates, macro shifts, and market trends to anticipate change and contextualize the brand.

What's changing in our sector? Tracking of regulatory updates, macro shifts, and market trends to anticipate change and contextualize the brand. Risk & early warning: What threats are emerging before they become crises? Continuous scanning across the business, its sector, and its partners (suppliers, agencies, and ecosystem included) to surface reputational, regulatory, and operational risks while there's still time to act.

Built for the Enterprise, End to End

Agentic reporting is the most visible expression of a broader, comprehensive platform. Agility brings together media relations, monitoring, intelligence, and social listening in one enterprise-grade platform, built for the enterprises, global agencies, and in-house communications teams expected to deliver results that move the business forward. By removing the administrative overhead that has defined legacy media monitoring tools, Agility frees communicators for the high-value work only they can do: interpreting coverage, advising stakeholders, and shaping narrative, delivered at the speed of the news cycle rather than days behind it.

"A workflow that used to take hours, building searches, curating coverage, designing a report, distributing it, now begins and ends with a single prompt," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "That's time returned directly to strategy. It changes not just how fast communications teams work, but what they're free to work on."

For more information about the Agility Agent, click here.

Key Facts

What it is The Agility Agent interprets a single natural-language prompt and directs a team of specialized agents to produce a complete, executive-ready media report. How it works The Agility Agent interprets the user's goal and orchestrates specialized agents for data curation, narrative synthesis, article selection, insights, report compilation, and distribution. Who it's for Leading midmarket and enterprise communications, agencies, and in-house teams across PR, marketing, investor relations, public affairs, and executive leadership. What's different Reports are built on Agility's proprietary database of indexed media coverage, not surface-level web results. Combined with enterprise-grade architecture grounded in two decades of media intelligence and PR analytics, this goes far beyond AI layered onto legacy monitoring software. Availability Currently available to Agility clients.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions is a global leader in media intelligence and PR technology. Through our enterprise-grade platform, we help communications teams drive awareness and growth, make smarter decisions, and protect their reputation when it matters most. Our all-in-one platform unifies media relations, monitoring, intelligence, and social listening, built for communications teams operating at enterprise scale and complexity, from fast-growing global brands to the world's largest enterprises, and the agencies that serve them. Consistently recognized for product direction, implementation, customer support, and ROI, Agility is one of the most trusted names in media intelligence.

To learn more, visit agilitypr.com/agentic.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, developmental program expansion and position in the AI services market. Words such as "project," "forecast," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "guide," "predict," "likely," "estimate," "plan," "potential," "possible," "promises," or the negatives thereof, and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301717

Source: Agility PR Solutions