Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - DEWELPRO LLC, a pet care company specializing in natural flea, tick, and mosquito prevention products, has published a seasonal pet safety guide addressing the outdoor exposure risks dogs face during summer patio and backyard gatherings across Canada.

(Photo Credit: DEWELPRO)



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The guide, available through the company's website at DEWELPRO.com, outlines environmental conditions that may affect dogs during extended outdoor outings, including prolonged heat exposure, crowded and unfamiliar surroundings, noise from large gatherings, hot pavement, and limited access to shade and water.

The publication also addresses pest exposure risks that are common in outdoor summer environments. According to the guide, outdoor gatherings frequently occur in areas where fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes are active, including grass, shaded garden areas, damp lawns, and spaces near standing water. Dogs spending time in these environments may not show immediate signs of pest contact, with symptoms such as scratching, licking, or skin irritation sometimes appearing after the outing.

The guide recommends that dog owners consider confirming pet access policies at venues, selecting shaded rest areas, carrying water, avoiding hot pavement during peak hours, monitoring pets in crowded settings, checking coats after outdoor time, and maintaining consistent pest prevention throughout the summer season.

"Dogs experience outdoor spaces differently than their owners do," said Abdelhak Hacht, owner of DEWELPRO. "A good summer outing plan should include shade, water, space, and protection before pests become a problem."

The guide is published as Canadian summer activity levels increase, with patios, parks, and backyard gatherings drawing larger crowds and longer outdoor durations throughout the season.

DEWELPRO also offers the DEWEL natural flea and tick collar for dogs, referenced within the guide as a continuous wear prevention option. The collar uses a flexible TPE base with plant-based aromatic oils, including cinnamon oil, eucalyptus oil, lavender oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, and linaloe oil, intended to provide passive repellent wear over time. The collar is adjustable up to 25 inches and is designed for dogs eight weeks of age and older. The company notes that effectiveness may decrease with frequent water exposure such as swimming or bathing.

The full guide is available at www.dewelpro.com.

(Photo Credit: DEWELPRO)



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About DEWELPRO

DEWELPRO LLC is a pet care company specializing in natural flea, tick, and mosquito prevention products for dogs. The company develops plant-based repellent solutions designed for continuous daily wear, with a focus on formulations that avoid synthetic pesticides and chemical nerve agents. DEWELPRO serves dog owners seeking alternative pest prevention approaches, including those with pets that have sensitive skin. The company's products are available directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform. DEWELPRO LLC is headquartered in Pinedale, Wyoming, United States. Additional information is available at www.dewelpro.com.

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Source: Nextenco LLC