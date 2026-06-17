Pleasant Grove, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Performance marketing agency Disruptive Advertising has launched its VSET framework, offering businesses a complementary Vision Audit that evaluates marketing alignment before committing budget to paid media.

VSET covers four performance areas:

Vision: The business's goals and the reasons that customers care about it. Strategy: How a plan linked to revenue and a buyer's journey relate to that goal. Execution: Weekly action tied to long-term goals, with clear ownership at every step. Team Alignment: Leaders, teams, and systems pointed at the same priorities.

Disruptive Advertising launches new complimentary framework and audit service for businesses

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Disruptive Advertising built the framework after seeing the same breakdown repeat across its client work over more than a decade.

The agency analyzed 1,872 sales conversations, which revealed recurring discrepancies in how companies assess marketing performance. The analysis found that:

68% of prospects experienced lead quality issues

experienced lead quality issues 62% struggled with insufficient lead volume

struggled with insufficient lead volume 55% reported overspending without clear performance outcomes

"You can't optimize your way out of a vision problem. Before a dollar is committed, everyone in the room needs to agree on what winning looks like," said Disruptive Advertising Founder and CEO Jacob Baadsgaard.

"That's why we've created our proprietary VSET framework. With this, brands can easily see how their vision and strategy actually aligns with their goals and where things could potentially break down," he adds.

Once a Vision Audit is completed, users will receive a Vision Alignment Score. This score is benchmarked against the scores of top-performing brands, and precise areas in which marketing budgets are unrelated to business outcomes are pinpointed.

Sample of Vision Alignment Score

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To learn more about Disruptive Advertising and its services, please visit https://disruptiveadvertising.com.

About Disruptive Advertising

Utah-based Disruptive Advertising is a top performance marketing agency. Through paid media, paid social media, SEO, email marketing, analytics, and CRO, the firm collaborates with clients to develop scalable, responsible growth strategies. Its work focuses on aligning marketing execution with business goals to ensure spending drives results.

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Source: DesignRush