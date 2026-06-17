Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Unico Connect, an AI-native software and product development agency, has formally adopted an AI-native delivery model as its standard operating approach, marking the culmination of a multi-year initiative to prepare its engineering, product, and delivery teams for AI-driven software development.





Unico Connect's completes its new AI-native delivery model

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According to the company, the transition was supported by a structured upskilling framework that included:

Internal technical workshops and training sessions

Industry certifications and platform-specific learning programs

Knowledge-sharing initiatives across teams

SOP development and process standardization

Proof-of-concept-driven experimentation

Continuous feedback loops from live client projects

To support the initiative, Unico Connect also invested in an on-premise GPU server environment that allows teams to evaluate open-source models, test deployment approaches, and conduct internal AI research without relying exclusively on third-party platforms.

Over the past several years, Unico Connect has navigated several major shifts in line with this initiative.

In 2021, Unico Connect expanded into no-code and low-code development, building expertise across platforms such as Xano, Webflow, Bubble, FlutterFlow, and WeWeb. The move enabled the team to accelerate development timelines while adapting to new ways of designing and deploying applications.

By 2023, the company began integrating large language models into client projects, including generative AI features, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems, natural language processing workflows, and early agentic applications.

"Ultimately, AI adoption is a people and process transformation. As such, formalizing an AI-native delivery model wasn't about introducing a new service line or adding AI to our messaging," said Malay Parekh, CEO of Unico Connect. "It was the result of several years of deliberate investment in our team's capabilities."

For more information about Unico Connect and its AI solutions, please visit https://unicoconnect.com/

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is an AI-native technology partner serving startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises. The company operates across two service areas: AI-Native Product Development (AI-native UI/UX Design, Web and Mobile Applications, AI-powered QA and Testing, Cloud and DevOps) and AI Services (AI Agents, AI Integration, Conversational AI, AI for Teams). Unico Connect serves clients across fintech, logistics, healthcare, property management, and enterprise operations in over 25 countries.

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Source: DesignRush