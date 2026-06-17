Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.: Eos Energy Enterprises Establishes Strategic Entry into Germany Through Exclusive Long-Duration Storage Partnership

Binding Master Supply Agreement secures a 750 MWh capacity commitment with a pathway to scale up to 2 GWh of Indensity deployments across Germany, Austria and Switzerland through 2031

First projects under a previously executed purchase order now in construction

PITTSBURGH and FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the "Company"), America's leading innovator in designing, manufacturing and providing zinc-based long-duration energy storage systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, and CAPAC Energy (formerly Nala Energy GmbH), a German developer and operator of battery energy storage systems, today announced a binding Master Supply Agreement establishing an exclusive partnership across Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH region).

The agreement expands an existing customer relationship into a long-term commercial framework extending through 2031 and establishes a 750 MWh capacity commitment with potential to scale up to 2 GWh. It also designates CAPAC Energy as Eos' exclusive distribution partner in the DACH region. Importantly, this marks the first international commercial framework agreement for Eos' Indensity positioning the company for continued expansion across key European markets.

Germany is rapidly emerging as a critical market for long-duration energy storage. The ongoing phase-out of coal-fired generation, ambitious renewable energy targets, continued solar capacity growth, and increasing grid complexity are driving demand for flexible, multi-hour storage solutions capable of balancing supply and demand. Recent regulatory developments, including updated building code privileges for grid-scale batteries, co-location reforms, and a capacity market mechanism expected to launch in 2027, are further enhancing the long-term outlook for storage deployment in the German market.

CAPAC Energy is currently advancing construction of its first Eos projects in Germany with commercial operations targeted for late 2026. This new agreement builds on that momentum by establishing a structured framework for future deployments, enabling project-by-project execution through call-off orders under the Master Supply Agreement.

"This partnership represents more than a supply agreement, it establishes Eos' entry into a critical international market with a customer already moving projects into construction," said Nathan Kroeker, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos. "Germany is an attractive energy storage market in Europe, and we believe Indensity is particularly well positioned to address growing demand from data centers, industrial customers and critical infrastructure where space, flexibility and reliability are increasingly important. This agreement creates a foundation for long-term growth in the region alongside a local partner."

"This agreement establishes the framework to scale Eos technology across one of Europe's most important storage markets," said Benjamin Henecka, CEO and founder of CAPAC Energy. "We have moved quickly from selecting Eos technology to project construction and are now establishing a framework that supports future growth across the DACH region. As power demand grows across industry, infrastructure and data centers, we see a clear need for storage that can deliver flexibility over multiple hours and support a more resilient power system."

The partnership also creates an opportunity to evaluate local manufacturing and assembly capabilities in the European Union. Regional production could strengthen security of supply, support development of European supply chains and contribute to skilled industrial employment in Germany and neighboring markets.

Under the Master Supply Agreement, as purchase orders are issued, they will be included in Eos' reported backlog.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company's BESS features the innovative Znyth technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional technology. The Company's BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit www.eose.com.

About CAPAC Energy

CAPAC Energy (formerly Nala Energy GmbH) is a German energy infrastructure company that develops, builds, and operates utility-scale, zinc-powered battery energy storage systems across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland - the DACH region. As the exclusive distribution partner of Eos Energy Enterprises, CAPAC brings the leading non-lithium, utility-scale energy storage technology to the European market and develops it into bankable, executable infrastructure projects. As a full-service system integrator and general contractor, CAPAC supports customers across the full project lifecycle, from initial feasibility analysis to construction and long-term technical operations. CAPAC is also building its own portfolio of battery storage assets designed to be aggregated and operated as a virtual power plant. For more information, visit www.capacenergy.com.

Contacts

Investors: ir@eose.com

Media: media@eose.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits, scope and duration of the Master Supply Agreement, potential project deployments, including any pathway for up to 2 GWh of capacity, future purchase orders and backlog, and the Company's plans for international expansion. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and the information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to raise financing in the future; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, dilution of outstanding Common Stock, contractual lockup of shares; our customers' ability to secure project financing; the timing, issuance and size of future project-level purchase orders and the conversion of framework agreements, backlog and pipeline into revenue; the ability of counterparties to perform under the Master Supply Agreement; risks associated with entering and operating in international markets, including regulatory, permitting, tax and supply chain considerations; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act; the timing and availability of future funding under the Department of Energy Loan Facility; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; risks related to project development, construction and commissioning timelines; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to the adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.