Nightfood Holdings Inc.: TechForce Robotics Advances Pharmaceutical Automation Initiative Through Phase 2 Deployment of PUR-E at SAPU Bio OEB-5 Sterile Injectable cGMP Facility

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- TechForce Robotics, Inc. ("TechForce"), a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), today announces the advancement of Phase 2 objectives under its joint development collaboration with Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC), marked by the deployment of PUR-E, TechForce's autonomous clean room support robot, within SAPU Bio's OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP facility. The deployment is intended to support the evaluation of robotics and automation opportunities within sterile manufacturing and regulated operational environments.

The Phase 2 deployment follows the completion of Phase 1 objectives, which focused on materials logistics and internal transport operations using TechForce's LIM-E autonomous GMP support robot. Phase 2 expands the initiative into OEB-5 clean room and sterile injectable manufacturing operations within the SAPU Bio cGMP environment.

PUR-E is designed to support designated clean room operations through autonomous transport, shelving-based supply movement, operational observation activities, and routine support tasks. TechForce and Oncotelic are utilizing the system to evaluate automation opportunities across sterile manufacturing operations and associated cGMP workflows.

Within SAPU Bio's OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP facility, PUR-E joins LIM-E as part of the ongoing robotics and automation initiative, supporting sterile manufacturing workflows and the evaluation of future electronic batch record (EBR) opportunities within the regulated environment.

The deployment is part of an ongoing joint development initiative focused on robotics, automation, and AI-driven operational technologies for high-containment pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

TechForce Commentary

"Phase 2 represents an important step forward in our pharmaceutical automation initiative as we continue exploring how autonomous robotics can support clean room operations," said Ried Floco, President and Director of TechForce Robotics.

"With the expansion of our work at SAPU Bio, we are continuing to advance applications for robotics within regulated laboratory environments. Our objective is to continue to identify, adapt and implement robotic technologies that streamline and support clean room personnel and operational processes across scientific, manufacturing, and quality-related functions."

Oncotelic Therapeutics Commentary

"PUR-E joining LIM-E inside SAPU Bio's OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP facility is a meaningful step in advancing the evaluation of robotics, automation, and AI-driven technologies, including our PDAOAI platform, within high-containment pharmaceutical manufacturing environments," said Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer and Head of AI of Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Continued Development of the TechForce Pharmaceutical Automation Platform

TechForce and Oncotelic expect to continue exploring additional automation opportunities under their ongoing joint development collaboration. TechForce believes pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, clean room operations, healthcare infrastructure, and life sciences environments may represent future opportunities for robotics and automation technologies.

PUR-E is part of TechForce Robotics' Robotics-as-a-Service Provider (RaaSP) platform, which delivers autonomous robotics solutions through a subscription-based operational model that includes deployment, maintenance, support, software updates, training, and ongoing system management.

Available features, integrations, deployment configurations, and operational capabilities may vary depending on customer requirements, regulatory considerations, and operating environments.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

Oncotelic also develops PDAOAI, its proprietary technology platform for drug discovery and automation-related initiatives. Through Oncotelic's relationship with SAPU Bio, an OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP manufacturing facility, PDAOAI supports the companies' ongoing joint development activities related to automation initiatives within high-containment GMP manufacturing environments.

For more information about Oncotelic Therapeutics, visit www.oncotelic.com.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics) is focused on the development, integration, and deployment of autonomous robotics and automation solutions across multiple commercial industries. Through its TechForce Robotics platform, the Company develops and deploys autonomous robotic systems designed to improve operational efficiency, workflow consistency, and scalability across hospitality, commercial, laboratory, and emerging enterprise automation environments.

For more information, visit www.nightfoodholdings.com.

About TechForce Robotics, Inc.

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., develops and deploys autonomous robotic systems that support operational workflows across commercial, laboratory, hospitality, and pharmaceutical environments. Through its Robotics-as-a-Service Provider (RaaSP) model, the Company delivers robotics solutions through a subscription-based service that includes deployment, maintenance, support, software updates, training, and ongoing system management.

For more information, visit www.techforcerobotics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: the deployment, integration, operation, and potential operational utility of PUR-E and LIM-E within SAPU Bio and other GMP environments; the advancement, scope, timing, and results of current or future joint development activities with TechForce Robotics; the utility, development, and potential commercialization of our PDAOAI platform; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic / GMP Bio / Sapu ecosystem; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the competitive market of AI-enabled robotics; the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Nightfood / TechForce Investor Relations

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Oncotelic Investor & Media Contact

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

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