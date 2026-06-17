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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Fed to Deliver First Rate Decision Under Chair Kevin Warsh

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 17th

  • The Federal Reserve will deliver its first decision on interest rates under new Chairman Kevin Warsh:
    • The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. ET, with traders anticipating interest rates to hold steady at a target range of 3.50-3.75%.
    • Warsh will conduct his first post-decision news conference at 2:30 PM ET.
  • ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman will break down his firm's Ultra SpaceX ETF, which trades on NYSE Arca, on today's NYSE Live.
  • 1Password CEO David Faugno will reveal new opportunities for his cybersecurity firm on NYSE Live following this week's acquisition of Apono.

Opening Bell
Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) celebrates its 80th anniversary of founding.

Closing Bell
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-fed-to-deliver-first-rate-decision-under-chair-kevin-warsh-302803111.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.