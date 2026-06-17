New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Fed to Deliver First Rate Decision Under Chair Kevin Warsh

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 17th

The Federal Reserve will deliver its first decision on interest rates under new Chairman Kevin Warsh: The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. ET, with traders anticipating interest rates to hold steady at a target range of 3.50-3.75%. Warsh will conduct his first post-decision news conference at 2:30 PM ET.

ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman will break down his firm's Ultra SpaceX ETF, which trades on NYSE Arca, on today's NYSE Live.

1Password CEO David Faugno will reveal new opportunities for his cybersecurity firm on NYSE Live following this week's acquisition of Apono.

Opening Bell

Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) celebrates its 80th anniversary of founding.

Closing Bell

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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